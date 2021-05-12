Jim Phillips Eludes To Potential ACC Network Start Date on Comcast

Relief on the way? It certainly sounds like it for ACC fans.

One of the biggest gripes about the ACC Network has been the inconsistent availability amongst cable providers. According to an article by David Teel, it appears that new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is working on finding a fix for this.

Phillips told his audiences in Blacksburg and Charlottesville that he believes ESPN/Disney, the conference’s partner in the ACC Network, likely will strike a carriage agreement by September with cable behemoth Xfinity/Comcast.

This is big news for Xfinity/Comcast subscribers who have been locked out of the network. If the timing in the report is correct, these subscribers should have the channel in time for the 2021 college football season. As of 2019 Comcast/Xfinity has been noted as the second leading cable subscriber in the United States.

Cross your fingers these negotiations continue to progress, as there are many ACC fans that have been without the channel.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro