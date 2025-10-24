ACC Releases Boston College Football's Initial Availability Report For Louisville
The ACC has released the Initial Availability Report for Boston College football’s Week 9 road matchup against the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals this weekend.
Boston College will be without linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Jaylen Blackwell, and Jason Hewlett Jr., wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., Will Graves III, and Bryce Dopson, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Ashton Cunningham, Amari Jackson, and Cameron Martinez, and defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Onye Nwosisi.
The Eagles have three players listed as questionable in running back Turbo Richard, linebacker Palaie Faoa, and offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty and two players probable in defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins and offensive lineman Jude Bowry.
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed on Tuesday that Skeete and Torrence are out for the season while Crouch is not expected to return this season either.
"No, Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari [Jackson] might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others. Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”
As for Louisville, the team has six players listed as out which includes linebacker Stanquan Clark, quarterback Travis Egan, running backs Duke Watson, Jamarice Wilder, and Shammai Gates, and offensive lineman Tyler Folmar.
The Cardinals have five players that are questionable in wide receiver Kris Hughes, defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, linebacker Jaxon Panariello, and offensive linemen Naeer Jackson and Sam Secrest.
Louisville’s sole probable player is defensive lineman Micah Carter.
The ACC will release an updated report on Friday and a final report on Saturday prior to kickoff.
Boston College travels to Louisville, Ky., to take on Louisville on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Boston College Players Out:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DB #14 Ashton Cunningham
DB #24 Amari Jackson
LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.
DB #29 Cameron Martinez
WR #38 Will Graves III
DL #51 Sterling Sanders
WR #80 Bryce Dopson
DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
Boston College Players Questionable:
RB #2 Turbo Richard
LB #44 Palaie Faoa
OL #56 Eryx Daugherty
Boston College Players Probable:
DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins
OL #71 Jude Bowry
Louisville Players Out:
LB #6 Stanquan Clark
QB #17 Travis Egan
RB #26 Duke Watson
RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
RB #43 Shammai Gates
OL #76 Tyler Folmar
Louisville Players Questionable:
WR #14 Kris Hughes
DL #23 Wesley Bailey
LB #54 Jaxon Panariello
OL #57 Naeer Jackson
OL #72 Sam Secrest
Louisville Players Probable:
DL #92 Micah Carter