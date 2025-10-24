BC Bulletin

ACC Releases Boston College Football's Initial Availability Report For Louisville

The Eagles and Cardinals will both be down a number of players for their matchup this weekend.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Jaedn Skeete (1) stands on the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The ACC has released the Initial Availability Report for Boston College football’s Week 9 road matchup against the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals this weekend. 

Boston College will be without linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Jaylen Blackwell, and Jason Hewlett Jr., wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., Will Graves III, and Bryce Dopson, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Ashton Cunningham, Amari Jackson, and Cameron Martinez, and defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Onye Nwosisi. 

The Eagles have three players listed as questionable in running back Turbo Richard, linebacker Palaie Faoa, and offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty and two players probable in defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins and offensive lineman Jude Bowry. 

Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed on Tuesday that Skeete and Torrence are out for the season while Crouch is not expected to return this season either. 

"No, Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari [Jackson] might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others. Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”

As for Louisville, the team has six players listed as out which includes linebacker Stanquan Clark, quarterback Travis Egan, running backs Duke Watson, Jamarice Wilder, and Shammai Gates, and offensive lineman Tyler Folmar. 

The Cardinals have five players that are questionable in wide receiver Kris Hughes, defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, linebacker Jaxon Panariello, and offensive linemen Naeer Jackson and Sam Secrest. 

Louisville’s sole probable player is defensive lineman Micah Carter. 

The ACC will release an updated report on Friday and a final report on Saturday prior to kickoff.

Boston College travels to Louisville, Ky., to take on Louisville on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Boston College Players Out:

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DB #14 Ashton Cunningham

DB #24 Amari Jackson

LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.

DB #29 Cameron Martinez

WR #38 Will Graves III

DL #51 Sterling Sanders

WR #80 Bryce Dopson

DL #92 Onye Nwosisi

Boston College Players Questionable:

RB #2 Turbo Richard

LB #44 Palaie Faoa

OL #56 Eryx Daugherty

Boston College Players Probable:

DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins

OL #71 Jude Bowry

Louisville Players Out:

LB #6 Stanquan Clark

QB #17 Travis Egan

RB #26 Duke Watson

RB #33 Jamarice Wilder

RB #43 Shammai Gates

OL #76 Tyler Folmar

Louisville Players Questionable:

WR #14 Kris Hughes

DL #23 Wesley Bailey

LB #54 Jaxon Panariello

OL #57 Naeer Jackson

OL #72 Sam Secrest

Louisville Players Probable:

DL #92 Micah Carter

