Date For Boston College Football's 2026 Game at Notre Dame Revealed

Boston College football’s matchup with Notre Dame this season officially has a date.

The Eagles will travel to Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The contest will be the 29th meeting between the two teams. Notre Dame holds the advantage in the all-time series 18-9 with one win being vacated, its 21-6 victory in Chestnut Hill on Nov. 10, 2012.

Excluding the vacated win, Notre Dame has won the last nine matchups. The last time Eagles defeated the Fighting Irish was on Nov. 8, 2008, at home 17-0.

The last time the Eagles and Fighting Irish met was last season on Nov. 1, 2025. Notre Dame beat Boston College 25-10 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The game is one of six that Boston College will travel for next season. The team will also play at Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, and SMU.

The Eagles’ home games in 2026 include matchups with Florida State, Maine, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.

Currently, Boston College only has the dates for its non-conference matchups this year.

The Eagles will open their season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Cincinnati and will play Maine on Saturday, Sept. 19.

According to FBSchedules, Boston College will host Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Boston College’s full schedule will be revealed on Monday night on a special edition of ACC Huddle at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The non-conference kickoff times will be announced later in the year while the conference kickoff times will be released on Mondays throughout the season.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, released its full schedule on Friday.

The Fighting Irish opens its season against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sept. 6 and then hosts Rice on Sept. 12 and Michigan State on Sept. 19.

Notre Dame’s road games include at Purdue on Sept. Sept. 26, at UNC on Oct. 3, at BYU on Oct. 17, and at Syracuse on Nov. 28. The team will also play Navy on Halloween at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The remainder of the Fighting Irish’s slate includes home games versus Stanford on Oct. 10, Miami on Nov. 7, and SMU on Nov. 21.

Next season, Boston College will be looking to improve from its 2-10 record which included a 1-7 mark in ACC play.

The Eagles won their season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and its season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29, however lost ten consecutive games in between.

During the skid, the Eagles suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and Georgia Tech 36-34.

Bill O'Brien is entering his third season with the program.

