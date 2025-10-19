How to Watch: Boston College Football's Road Matchup at No. 19 Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) football team faces its toughest challenge yet as it travels to Louisville Ky., to play its first ranked opponent of the season, the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday night.
Louisville jumped into the rankings for the first time this year after earning a road win over the then-No 2 Miami Hurricanes 24-21 on Friday night.
With the win, the Cardinals have come out victorious against Eastern Kentucky 51-17, James Madison 28-14, Bowling Green 40-17, and Pitt 34-27. The team’s sole loss was to No. 16 Virginia 30-27 on the road.
Boston College has had a completely different season.
So far this year, the Eagles have just one win under their belt, a 66-10 victory over Fordham in their season opener on Aug. 30. Since then, the team has lost to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, and most recently UConn 38-23 this weekend.
This will be the 18th matchup between the two teams. Louisville leads the all-time series 10-7.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football at Louisville:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals earned a 24-21 road win over the No. 9 (then-No. 2) Miami Hurricanes on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the UConn Huskies 38-23 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during last year’s regular season on Oct. 25, 2024. Louisville defeated Boston College 31-27 after overcoming a 20-point deficit at Alumni Stadium.
Full Week 9 College Football TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Tuesday, Oct. 21
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Florida International | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Delaware | ESPN2
9 p.m. | Missouri State at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 23
7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Georgia State | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. | North Texas at Charlotte | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Virginia Tech | ESPN
10 p.m. | Boise State at Nevada | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 25
12 p.m. | UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina | ACC Network
12 p.m. | No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | SMU at Wake Forest | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | Appalachian State at Old Dominion | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ohio at Eastern Michigan | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Akron at Buffalo | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Rice | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah State at New Mexico
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Washington State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pitt | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UMass at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 23 Illinois at Washington | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt | ESPN
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State | SECN
6 p.m. | TCU at West Virginia | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Stanford at No. 9 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana at Troy | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at No. 19 Louisville | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | NBC
7:45 p.m. | No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | ESPN2
10:15 p.m. | Colorado at Utah | ESPN
Northwestern at Nebraska
Minnesota at Iowa
San Diego State at Fresno State | FS1