BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Football's Road Matchup at No. 19 Louisville

The Eagles are looking for their second win of the year as they face their first ranked opponent.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) football team faces its toughest challenge yet as it travels to Louisville Ky., to play its first ranked opponent of the season, the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday night. 

Louisville jumped into the rankings for the first time this year after earning a road win over the then-No 2 Miami Hurricanes 24-21 on Friday night. 

With the win, the Cardinals have come out victorious against Eastern Kentucky 51-17, James Madison 28-14, Bowling Green 40-17, and Pitt 34-27. The team’s sole loss was to No. 16 Virginia 30-27 on the road. 

Boston College has had a completely different season. 

So far this year, the Eagles have just one win under their belt, a 66-10 victory over Fordham in their season opener on Aug. 30. Since then, the team has lost to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, and most recently UConn 38-23 this weekend. 

This will be the 18th matchup between the two teams. Louisville leads the all-time series 10-7.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Louisville: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals 

When: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals earned a 24-21 road win over the No. 9 (then-No. 2) Miami Hurricanes on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the UConn Huskies 38-23 on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during last year’s regular season on Oct. 25, 2024. Louisville defeated Boston College 31-27 after overcoming a 20-point deficit at Alumni Stadium.

Full Week 9 College Football TV Schedule

(All times ET)

Tuesday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Florida International | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 22

7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Delaware | ESPN2
9 p.m. | Missouri State at New Mexico State | CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 23

7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Georgia State | ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. | North Texas at Charlotte | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Virginia Tech | ESPN
10 p.m. | Boise State at Nevada | CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 25

12 p.m. | UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina | ACC Network
12 p.m. | No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | SMU at Wake Forest | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | Appalachian State at Old Dominion | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ohio at Eastern Michigan | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Akron at Buffalo | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Rice | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah State at New Mexico
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Washington State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pitt | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UMass at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 23 Illinois at Washington | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt | ESPN
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State | SECN
6 p.m. | TCU at West Virginia | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Stanford at No. 9 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana at Troy | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at No. 19 Louisville | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | NBC
7:45 p.m. | No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | ESPN2 
10:15 p.m. | Colorado at Utah | ESPN
Northwestern at Nebraska
Minnesota at Iowa
San Diego State at Fresno State | FS1

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football