AJ Dillon Showcases Absurd Leg Strength

Former Boston College running back strength has always been his bread and butter, but a recent video highlights what he can do

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has made a career out of his strength and physicality. On Wednesday, the former Boston College back released a Tik-Tok video that exemplified that power, specifically in his leg muscles. The video showcased Dillon putting a watermelon between his legs and crushing it.

Dillon going by the nicknames "The Quadfather" and "Quadzilla" looked to be having some playful banter with other bigger power backs like rookie Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Davis of the Carolina Panthers, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Davis shot back with his own brag, explaining that he got his muscular physique without even working out. He further elaborated that he just started working out this week, a claim that seems hard to believe.

Dillon continued his banter on other social media sites as well, even taunting fellow Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard about the size of his legs.

Dillon began his career in Green Bay in 2020 after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Last season Dillon ran the ball 46 times for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns, playing mostly as a backup behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. During his time at Boston College, Dillon was prolific breaking almost every Boston College rushing record including yards with 4,382 yards, and touchdowns (40).

