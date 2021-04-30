Two Former Boston College Assistants Linked To Buffalo Job

Al Washington and Anthony Campanile have been linked to the Buffalo job according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo.

On Friday, Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold reportedly accepted the vacant Kansas job, replacing Les Miles. Shortly after, names of potential replacements were floated by Pete Thamel, of Yahoo! Sports. Of course there were plenty of internal replacements within the Buffalo program, but there were also two names listed that have worked at Boston College in the past, Al Washington and Anthony Campanile.

Washington, a former Boston College defensive lineman, has spent the previous two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that time though he was with the Eagles coaching Special Teams, and defensive line. Earlier this offseason he reportedly shot down an offer to become Tennessee's defensive coordinator, instead signing a new contract to remain on Ryan Day's staff.

Anthony Campanile is currently the linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins, working under former Boston College player Brian Flores. Before his time in the NFL he worked as the defensive backs coach for the Eagles which he left to take a similar job with the Michigan Wolverines. He is well known for his recruiting ability, especially in the New Jersey area, where various family members have coached high school football.

Whether Buffalo goes in either Washington or Campanile's direction remains to be seen. Also on Thamel's list was Curt Cignetti, brother of current Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here