How Boston College Can Replace David Bailey

On Thursday morning, Boston College running back David Bailey officially entered the transfer portal. With Bailey leaving, the Eagles will need to find a way to replace the 1600 yards and 18 touchdowns the running back brought to the team. Here are some possible replacements moving forward.

Patrick Garwo II

We saw glimpses from the redshirt freshman in 2020. A bit more explosive than Bailey, Garwo still needs to show a lot more if he is going to be part of the answer. Still think of him more of a power back, than an all purpose back, but he could work. He missed four games due to injury and at times struggled holding on to the ball.

Travis Levy

Recently Levy announced that he would be returning to the Eagles. He provides something no other upper class running back offers on the roster. A good pass catcher who grabbed 35 receptions for 285 yards, he is more in the mold of an all purpose back that can do a little of everything. The big question has to be about what Levy could do if he was placed in the role of an every down back. For the past few years Levy mostly has played the role of a third down back maxing out at 17 rushes in a game. Could he handle more? That is a question we will have to wait to see.

Andre Hines

Another bigger back, and the last one recruited by the old staff, we did not get to see what Hines could do in 2020. Based off what I have seen in his gamefilm from high school he still reminds me of the power backs that were part of the Addazio gameplan. But changes happen when players get to college, and he could adapt (just hard to tell when we can't see practices)

The two true freshmen are much more of the mold of what Boston College is trying to do with their running game. They are basically dual threats that can make catches out of the backfield, or use their burst and vision to get through the line of scrimmage. Of course they both are just out of high school, but it is important to note that they are both on campus early for spring practice.

Read More: 12 Early Enrollees, Four Transfers Join Boston College Football Program

Transfer Portal

Been told that there is a possibility that the Eagles look into the transfer portal to find a back that could compliment what BC already has on the roster. Not sure who they will target, or if they will actually go this root but the transfer portal is again a place to monitor.

