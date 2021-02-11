Boston College Running Back David Bailey Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College starting running back David Bailey announced today that he is entering the transfer portal.

The Ridgely (MD) native came to Boston College in 2018 as a three star recruit. He saw limited action in 2018, but had a big game against Louisville where he rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. His sophomore year (2019) was a big year for Bailey. A member of the "Buffalo Boys" with fellow running back AJ Dillon, he was a dynamic power rusher who 844 yards and averaged 11 yards per carry. Showcasing good speed and proving difficult to take down, Bailey was the perfect compliment to Dillon. He had two big games during the season against Syracuse and NC State where he rushed for a combined four touchdowns and ran for over 150 yards.

With the new coaching staff the rising senior struggled in 2020 rushing for 503 yards and seven touchdowns, but only averaged 3.96 yards per carry. It seemed the change from the run heavy Steve Addazio offense to a more balanced pro-style impacted his play. He wasn't able to shed the blocks like he used to and didn't appear to have the change of direction or explosiveness that the offense needed.

Where Bailey goes only time will tell. However, he was very successful under Steve Addazio and might benefit reuniting with his former head coach in a power running offense in Fort Collins.

With David Bailey entering the portal, that leaves a big spot open on the Boston College depth chart. The Eagles could use Patrick Garwo or Travis Levy, Bailey's primary backups during the 2020 season. Or Frank Cignetti Jr. could utilize some of their under classmen like Andre Hines, Xavier Coleman, or Lewis Bond. The two true freshmen (Bond/Coleman) appear to be more of the style of running back that BC is shifting towards. The Eagles could also look into the transfer portal to see if there is a back that fits their program.

Boston College has had eight players enter the transfer portal this offseason. Bailey joins long snapper Aidan Livingston as the two starters to decide to play elsewhere in 2021.

