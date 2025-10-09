BC Football's Bill O'Brien Strives to Involve Lead Back in Offensive Strategy vs Clemson
The last two games of Boston College football’s 2025 season could not have looked more different from one another for sophomore running back Turbo Richard.
In one game, Richard looked unstoppable on the ground, compiling more 171 rushing yards and two scores from 27 and 71 yards, respectively. In the other, he barely touched the ball—just six times in total to be exact.
In the first game, Richard almost willed the Eagles to a win all by himself. BC ultimately fell to California, 28-24, but it at least had a shot at scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the contest.
In the second, the Eagles never saw light at the end of the tunnel, suffering a 48-7 blowout loss at Pittsburgh. BC’s offense, looking flummoxed, failed to present Richard with opportunities due to a poor game plan, according to O'Brien.
After the game, BC head coach Bill O’Brien was assertive about making sure this would not be a recurrence.
“Yeah, no, we got to get him more carries,” O’Brien said. “We did not get him enough carries. I thought the offensive game plan was terrible. Give Pitt a lot of credit. I've got to do a better job with the offensive game plan. Like I said, I've got to coach better. I've got to game plan better. I've got to get the players and the coaches to coach and play better. That's on me.”
Apart from some early fumbling issues which hurt the Eagles in road losses to Michigan State and Stanford, respectively, in Weeks Two and Three, Richard has shown that he can be a proven back for BC in multiple areas of the offense, especially when he creates separation from defensive containment—like he did on his 71-yard touchdown sprint against the Golden Bears.
Richard’s ability to make his first cut out of the backfield, particularly when he runs through or around the edge of the offensive line as opposed to the interior, is a lethal weapon for O’Brien and the Eagles, one that must continue to be utilized in order for the offense to successfully move the ball and keep momentum on offensive drives.
Too often were offensive drives cut short against the Panthers as a result of not playing to Richard’s strengths, which forced BC into long third-down situations in which O'Brien geared the play as a pass.
"We got to get him the ball more,” O’Brien said. “What does that mean? I don't really know what that means. I just, I'm not going to specify what that means.”
O’Brien continued: "He's a really good running back, and, you know, he needs the ball more. Now, in order to get him the ball more, we have to sustain drives and stay on the field and convert third downs. There's a lot that goes into it, but he's the main back and he needs to carry the ball."
Through just five games, the Charlotte, N.C., native has already surpassed his total rushing yards in 2024 (55 carries, 278 yards) on 64 attempts for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He is currently averaging 5.2 yards per carry—including 6.5 yards per carry against conference opponents—and has manufactured 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 receptions in the passing game.
Richard averages 9.7 yards per reception and 33.0 receiving yards per game.
Above all, he has not missed a game, which has become a common theme on the defensive side of BC’s roster—including the offensive line, but not nearly as much on the offensive side as a whole in comparison to the defense.
After Thursday’s practice inside Fish Fieldhouse as the Eagles prepare to host Clemson on Saturday for a night game, O’Brien confirmed that all of the play-calling responsibility stems from himself, and that it is on him to come up with the right formations and schemes to put Richard in a position to succeed.
"Everything originates from me,” O’Brien said. “In all three phases. I make all the calls."