BC Offensive Tackle Logan Taylor Receives High Praise From Former UVA Teammates and Coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The progression of Boston College offensive tackle Logan Taylor speaks for itself. His development resembles nothing more or less than upward trajectory, and his former teammates at Virginia—where Taylor played his first two seasons of college football—confirmed that.
“I think for Logan, the sky is the limit for him,” UVA offensive lineman Noah Josey said. “Physically, he’s as well-built as anybody out there. I just think the nastiness and the chip on his shoulder he plays with—he plays really hard, he plays through the whistle—is something you have to have if you want to go to the next level.”
Taylor was a four-star recruit in high school, according to ESPN and 247 Sports. The Bridgewater, N.S. native, who attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., stepped right into a starting role as a sophomore for UVA.
He allowed just four sacks in 437 pass snaps played, per PFF, in all his appearances for the Cavaliers—two his rookie season and 10 as a second-year player.
Despite suiting up for a different program in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Josey, defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter and UVA head coach Tony Elliott—who all traveled to Charlotte, N.C. to represent UVA at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff—had nothing but praise for Taylor.
“Logan’s a really talented guy,” Carter said. “I remember when he first came into UVA he had a lot of talent. Being at Boston College, we’ve seen him a couple times, you know, his talent’s only gotten better since then. I’m really proud of his development.”
Carter’s experience against Taylor comes directly from practice sessions between the o-line and d-line when Taylor was a Cavalier. But, more recently, Carter has had to face Taylor in the trenches on opposing teams.
The Eagles have played UVA twice since Taylor transferred to Chestnut Hill, which is much closer to home than Charlottesville, Va. Practice is one thing, but the battles which have occurred in real competitions between Taylor and Carter in 2023 and 2024 have resembled a far more hostile encounter.
What stands out about Taylor, not just to Carter, is his size. With a 6-foot-7, 310-pound frame, Taylor matches up with just about any lineman—offensive or defensive—in the country.
“That’s one thing you can’t teach, you know, height and weight,” Carter said. “So when you have that checked off, it makes it a little easier, per se, or noticeable. It helps with his play on the field as well because usually when you’re a bigger guy, have arms as long as his, it’s easier to make your blocks.”
Elliott, who didn’t get to know Taylor on a super personal level as a first-year coach in 2022—Taylor’s final season for UVA—wishes Taylor had remained in Charlottesville, for obvious reasons.
Since transferring, Taylor has been named an All-ACC Honorable Mention two seasons in a row as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 and junior in 2024. He has started a combined 24 games for the Eagles the past two seasons, including 10 at left guard last year, and did not allow a single sack in 364 dropback snaps in 2024.
“[He’s an] athletic young man,” Elliott said. “[I] was hoping that he would stay, [but it] made sense for him to go back, closer to home, since he’s a Canadien. But I really enjoyed my time around him.”
Taylor was selected by BC head coach Bill O’Brien to attend the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, where he will represent the program on Thursday just like Josey and Carter did for UVA on Tuesday.
It is safe to say that Taylor, along with offensive tackle Jude Bowry, is now one of the anchors of the BC offensive line—a unit which has produced a handful of NFL players over the past decade.
“So for him to be the guy that’s going to be anchoring that, that’s pretty impressive,” Elliott said. “Kudos to him, [I] wish him nothing but the best. I wish I had more time with him. but I’m excited for him and hopefully he’s getting everything that he was able to get with that transition.”