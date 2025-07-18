2025 ACC Football Kickoff: Analyzing Boston College Football's Attendees
The countdown to the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff event is nearing closer and closer as the ACC’s 17 member institutions prepare to send five representatives—including its head coach and four players, respectively—to Charlotte, N.C. for one of college football’s premier preseason events.
The event is set to take place between July 22-24 and will feature coaches and student-athletes participating in live press conferences from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. EST all three days. Each press conference will air on ACC Network.
On Monday, the ACC released its 2025 ACC Football Kickoff attendees. The Boston College Eagles’ football program elected to send wide receiver Lewis Bond, offensive tackle Logan Taylor, defensive back KP Price and linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, along with head coach Bill O’Brien.
Here is everything you need to know about BC’s attendees, including what accomplishments they have garnered in Chestnut Hill, a rundown of their college statistics and an analysis of why they serve as leaders of the Eagles’ football program.
Lewis Bond: WR; Redshirt Senior; Chicago, Ill.
A 2024 All-ACC Honorable Mention, Bond has built quite an illustrious career out of his time with the Eagles. His improvement over the years is exactly the type of player archetype Bill O’Brien searches for in the recruiting realm.
Bond’s 67 catches in 2024 ranks as the sixth most in a single season in BC football history and his 125 career receptions ranks 13th all-time for the program. Bond tallied 689 receiving yards last season and three touchdown receptions, making him the most reliable target for BC’s signal callers.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound smooth route runner has steadily improved his abilities throughout the years. His progression both as a leader of the program and as a player standout among his teammates.
In 2023, as a redshirt sophomore, Bond started in 10 games and produced the sixth season by a BC wideout since 1996 with at least 50 catches, 600 yards and seven touchdowns. His totals that year were 52 receptions, 646 receiving yards and seven scores. Bond was also one of six wide receivers in the ACC to reach those marks in 2023.
Bond arrived on the Heights during the height of Zay Flowers’ legendary college football career and palpably took Flowers as an example of how to develop within BC’s ranks. He knows what the BC experience is like both as a student and a teacher of the game. Now is his time to show the youth what it means to be a Boston College football player.
Logan Taylor: OT; Redshirt Senior; Bridgewater, N.S.
Taylor is the clear guidance expert of the offensive line unit for this upcoming season.
A two-year starter at BC who transferred to the program from Virginia—where he also started every game in 2022 as a redshirt freshman—Taylor’s 6-foot-7, 308-pound frame makes him an intimidating presence for the Eagles in the trenches.
In both 2023 and 2024, Taylor earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors for his versatility and consistency up front. A natural tackle, Taylor started 10 of 11 games last season at left guard in 2024 but played all 13 games in 2023 at left tackle. Taylor did not allow a single sack in 364 dropback snaps last season and earned a pass-block grade of 80.0 or better on five occasions from PFF.
Taylor is poised to be an integral member of the offense as a whole and will be tasked with steering the o-line unit to another successful season. In 2024, the unit paved the way for four games of 200-plus rushing yards and two of 300-plus. The Eagles ranked eighth in the ACC in rushing last season at a clip of 166.4 yards per game.
KP Price: DB; Junior; Baltimore, Md.
Price has played for the Eagles from the very beginning as a true freshman in 2023, even making a start at safety in the program’s 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl win over No. 24 SMU. In that postseason victory, Price tallied four tackles and blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt—his second blocked field goal of the year.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound strong safety started all 13 games in 2024 and manufactured a team-leading 85 tackles to go with two interceptions, two tackles for loss and five pass breakups. In the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Price registered nine tackles and a toe-tap interception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ freshman phenom quarterback, Dylan Raiola.
Recruited to the Heights by Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has primarily coached defensive backs in his career, Price is once again set to be a firm player in the secondary and tantalize opposing quarterbacks with his pressure.
Daveon “Bam” Crouch: LB; Senior; Tampa, Fla.
Crouch’s surge into the starting defensive lineup last season is a notable one.
From playing 12 games off the bench and on special teams in 2023 to starting all 13 games in 2024 and placing third on the team in total tackles (77)—on top of posting 6.5 tackles for loss, four PBUs, two sacks and two forced fumbles—Crouch's rise to the top of the Eagles' defensive depth chart is impressive.
It shows just how much trust there is between Crouch and Bill O’Brien, along with BC defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, and Crouch is ready to take that momentum from the prior season into his final campaign on the Heights with a full head of steam.
Crouch is undoubtedly one of the most under-the-radar, slept-on linebackers in the ACC and is certainly on the prowl to make opponents notice his presence.