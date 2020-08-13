BCBulletin
Watch: OL Ben Petrula and DT T.J. Rayam Speak With Media After Practice

A.J. Black

Boston College offensive lineman Ben Petrula, and defensive tackle T.J. Rayam spoke with the media after practice on Thursday. You can check out what the pair had to say in the videos below.

Petrula, a senior is in his fourth year as a starter with the Eagles. As a freshman he filled in at center for an injured Jon Baker and was named an All-American Freshman selection. Since then he has gone on to have a very strong career at tackle for the Eagles, most recently being named All-ACC second team in 2019. 

Rayam, a defensive tackle, started twelve games last year for the Eagles. He finished the season with 41 tackles, including 6.5 TFLs, with three quarterback hurries and two PBUs. The Alabama native could be the key to a defensive line that is looking to rebound from 2019. 

In today's press conference Petrula talked about his time at Boston College, and the culture in the offensive lineman room, including the different personalities he works with. While Rayam talks about the new defense and some of the new responsibilities they are expected to learn. 

**Note: The team dialed back intensity today, so there will be no practice notes for Thursday**

TJ Rayam

Ben Petrula

