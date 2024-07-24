Bill O'Brien Speaks Highly of QB Thomas Castellanos, Calls Him 'One of the Most Improved Players on Team'
There’s an old saying that goes ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’ and for the Boston College Eagles, that saying holds true.
The Eagles are cultivating a new era on The Heights with first-year head coach Bill O’Brien, who was hired after former head coach Jeff Hafley departed the program in Jan., for the NFL.
However, even with the constant changes around the team, some aspects have stayed the same throughout the offseason. The Eagles saw 15 starters return from last season which includes junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
O’Brien spoke on Castellanos during the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff.
“When it comes to Tommy, Tommy is one of the most improved players on our team,” said O’Brien. “He’s done a really good job of learning our system, what we’re trying to do offensively, directing things, changing plays, changing protections, mic points type things, he’s done a great job with that. He’s done a good job of standing in there and delivering the ball and making those off-schedule plays that I think are a big part of his game.”
The UCF transfer played his first season at Chestnut Hill in 2023 where he went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, as well as 215 rush attempts for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
O’Brien also credited offensive coordinator Will Lawing and quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso on Castellanos’ improvement throughout the spring.
“I’ve had a lot of fun working with Tommy,” said O’Brien. “Tommy’s getting better and better every day.”