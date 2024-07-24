Bill O'Brien Wants Boston College to be Known As Tough and Disciplined
The Boston College Eagles are set to take the podium on Wednesday afternoon at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.
Prior to the press conference, first-year Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke with the ACC Huddle crew on the ACC Network. During the interview, the 54-year-old was asked how can Boston College get back to being a tough, physical team, specifically on the lines.
“There’s no doubt about it that we have to do a good job of that,” said O’Brien. “We have to have a physically tough training camp. We can’t overdo it, we gotta get our team ready to play the first game but we have to definitely get back to doing the things that you talked about.”
The Mass., native also spoke about his confidence in the team’s lines, but that the talent needs to show on the field.
“We feel really good about our offensive line, we feel really good about our defensive line, we have to prove that. We have to go out there and actually do it. These guys have worked very hard, they’re coached very well.”
O’Brien credited his staff, defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and advisior Doug Marrone with the development and improvement of the lines so far this offseason.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going on in that way and that realm, but we’ve got to go out there and actually do that because that’s what we have to be known as. We have to be known as a disciplined, tough, hardworking football team that plays good in critical situations. We’ll work hard on that in training camp.”