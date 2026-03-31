Luke Murray Details Vision For Boston College Men's Basketball's Future
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— Boston College introduced its new men’s basketball coach Luke Murray at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
During his introductory press conference, Murray put an emphasis on the three things in his opening remarks that he hopes to accomplish at the helm for the Eagles.
The first being getting back to the NCAA Tournament, a mark Boston College has not reached since 2009.
“I know it's been a while, right,” said Murray. “It's been since 2009, since we've enjoyed that NCAA Tournament and that's our focus. That's gonna be our focus every single day, is working to get ourselves back in a position to be an NCAA Tournament team, to hear our team announced on Selection Sunday. And that work starts soon.”
Murray also discussed changing the narrative on how Boston College basketball is viewed and representing the name on the jersey.
“At Connecticut, we really play for the name on the front of the jersey and our players are able to sort of put together a group of people that are selfless in the way that they go about their work every single day,” said Murray. “And I want to bring that back to this community. I want to bring this back to this culture, that people take a lot of pride in playing for BC. And I think fairly or unfairly, we have to change the narrative a little bit in the way that BC basketball is viewed across the country.”
Additionally, he spoke on packing Conte Forum and making the arena a tough place to play in again.
“I think packing Conte Forum and making that a really hard place to play [is also a focus],” said Murray. “I've played games in that building and felt what it feels like when there's a real crowd in there and there's a real enthusiasm and energy, and we've got to get that back from the students. We've got to get that back starting right here at the ground level, the people that walk by that building every single day have to be inspired by the idea of being in there and being passionate about our program, and I think it's huge that we put on the floor, and the style play that we exhibit, I think, makes that a lot easier. And that'll be a focus of ours from day one, is building that sort of community right here on campus that people are excited to come to games.”
Murray was announced as the 14th head coach in Boston College history on March 26.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1