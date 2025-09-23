Bill O'Brien's View on California True Freshman Quarterback Ahead of BC's Matchup
It doesn’t matter what year he is in, according to Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien. California’s true freshman quarterback, Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, is going to be a difficult test for the Eagles’ defense because of his size, his command of the offense, and his ability to move outside of the pocket and make off-schedule plays.
“He’s an excellent quarterback, whether he’s a freshman or a seventh year,” O’Brien said.
Sagapolutele was named the ACC Rookie of the Week following his Week Three performance against Minnesota, in which the 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, completing 24-of-38 pass attempts.
Through four games in 2025, Sagapolutele has manufactured 988 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions with a QBR of 42.4, which ranks 101st in the nation.
His numbers dipped slightly because of his below-average performance in the Golden Bears’ loss at San Diego State this past Saturday, where he logged only 208 passing yards without a touchdown and was picked off twice, including a 97-yard pick-6. Cal lost, 34-0.
But his traits are generally impressive, according to O’Brien.
“Good player, lefty, good out of the pocket, makes a lot of off-schedule plays,” O’Brien said. “Smart guy, very good player. Got a great rating right now. I think he’s playing at a really high level, no doubt.”
Before Saturday’s loss to the Aztecs, Sagapolutele generated quarterback ratings of 165.2, 124.8, and 150.9, respectively, in the Golden Bears’ first three matchups of the year—all wins.
Cal has not played against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast Conference just yet, which means Sagapoluetele will get his first taste of conference action when he comes to Chestnut Hill, Mass., this upcoming Saturday, when the Eagles host the Golden Bears for a 3:30 p.m. EST showdown.
“I mean look, [Sagapolutele] is a big guy, he’s a good passer, he’s smart,” O’Brien said. “He’s got good command of their offense. He can move out of the pocket. I mean, he makes a lot of plays. He makes a lot of off-schedule plays. He makes plays from the pocket. He reads the defense very well.”
During the bye week, O’Brien has made an emphasis on teaching BC’s defense how to tackle better following two contests in which missed tackles handicapped the team to a sizable extent.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Eagles missed 15 tackles, respectively, in both of their last two matchups—a double-overtime loss to Michigan State and the loss to the Cardinal.
“Tackling is going to be the difference in this game [against Cal],” O’Brien said. “Tackling and ball security will be the big, big difference. If we're missing a bunch of tackles, it'll be a long day.”
BC defensive tackle Ty Clemons, who notched a tackle and a sack against Stanford, said that there is not one area in particular that the defense is honing in on.
“We could just all be better,” Clemons said. “Like that’s the biggest thing, being our best. If we can all do our best, then I think we will have a lot more success [than not].”
Clemons said that the Eagles took the bye week to recover, rest up, get ahead in preparation for facing the Golden Bears through film, and clear up any remaining bad thoughts about their last outing.
Treating every play and game with amnesia is something that O’Brien preaches to the players on a daily basis. The mindset is to treat every game and play like its own, and forget about the past immediately.
Playing against a mobile quarterback like Sagapolutele is bound to bring on some different challenges than before, according to Clemons, but nothing that the defense can not take care of with the right preparation. Laying down the groundwork that has built up during practice right away on Saturday will be a key factor in the Eagles’ defensive success.
“Obviously, they can run fast, so the biggest thing is getting them contained,” Clemson said. “Everybody standing in their gap and getting the guy on the ground.”
The Eagles were banged up heading into their matchup against Stanford, missing their two starting cornerbacks in Syair Torrence and Amari Jackson, including starting defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch exited the game during the second half as well.
O’Brien did not specify which players will return for BC’s Week Five matchup, but the only way to navigate injuries, according to the Eagles’ skipper, is to have a “next man up” outlook.
“We got some injuries,” O’Brien said. “That’s gonna be the case all the way. … I’m just answering … honestly. We’re not, you know, we’re not 100 percent healthy, but that’s what it is. The next guy has to step up and play.”