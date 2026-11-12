Bodie Kahoun Has One Goal in Mind as Boston College Prepares to Face Notre Dame, His Former Team

As someone who doesn’t like to beat around the bush when it comes to talking football, Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun wasn’t super inclined to discuss his upcoming return to Notre Dame, where he played his first two seasons before transferring to BC, like it was some big experience awaiting him.

The bottom line is that Kahoun wants to beat his opponent, whether that’s his former school or not.

“At the end of the day, it’s just another game,” Kahoun said. “We’re preparing the same way. We’re not treating anyone else differently.”

Kahoun, who comes from a lacrosse background in addition to football, mostly spent his time with the Fighting Irish on special teams, with occasional snaps at linebacker in more lopsided games.

But he is a core piece of the Eagles’ defense, and his efforts will be crucial in this upcoming “Holy War” battle, only this time for the other team.

“There’s jokes and everything going on,” Kahoun said of hearing from some of his former teammates. “But when it comes Saturday, it’s a business trip, and we’re excited to go out there and see them after the game and stuff. But we’re opponents at the end of the day.”

“It’s kind of a boring answer, but it’s just another game. It’s an opportunity to go to another stadium and kick some ass.”

Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun (36) waits to participate in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This mentality is one that has been emphasized all year long by Bill O’Brien and his staff, and it doesn’t change just because the opponent this week is considered a heavy favorite on paper.

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The Eagles are traveling to South Bend, Ind., as 29.5-point underdogs, but that isn’t something they are paying attention to in the slightest.

If anything, it only increases their hunger as game day approaches, whether they choose to say that publicly or not.

“We don’t really pay attention to that,” Kahoun said. “We try to stay away from that. At the end of the day, like I said, we got to go out there. We got to play our game. We’re all human. They bleed just how we bleed.”

One player on the Fighting Irish’s side who Kahoun has something in common with in terms of athletic background is wide receiver Jordan Faison, who is also a standout lacrosse player for the school.

Faison is arguably the Fighting Irish’s most versatile weapon on offense, and part of what makes him such a gifted football player derives from the physical traits that are a product of his lacrosse game, which requires remarkable shiftiness, elusiveness, and power.

“It’s cool to have sports in common with someone at such a high level,” Kahoun said. “Lacrosse is all about being twitchy. He’s a very twitchy wide receiver, and I respect his game a lot.”

But lacrosse won't be the sport that is being played on Saturday, and as much as those attributes may help a player like Faison, the ultimate goal for Kahoun is to get active in making sure the ball does not get to him from quarterback CJ Carr.

That will be one of just a few keys as the Eagles look to pull off the road upset and ruin Notre Dame's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff, which just a year ago Kahoun was suiting up for.

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