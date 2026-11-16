SMU vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish continued their hot streak in Week 11 when they cruised past the Boston College Eagles by a score of 41-7. They're now well on their way to being a top team in the College Football Playoff and potentially enjoying a first-round bye.

They're set to take on the SMU Mustangs in a Week 12 showdown.

SMU is coming off an embarrassing 49-7 loss to Wake Forest in a game that the betting market felt was a coin flip. The Mustangs have fallen to 7-3 on the season and have lost their chance to compete in the final ACC Championship Game.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

SMU vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

SMU +20.5 (-110)

Notre Dame -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline

SMU +810

Notre Dame -1400

Total

OVER 56.5 (-110)

UNDER 56.5 (-110)

SMU vs. Notre Dame How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

SMU record: 7-3

Notre Dame record: 9-1

SMU vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

SMU is 3-5 against the spread in its last eight games

The UNDER is 6-4 in SMU's last 10 games

Notre Dame is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games

The OVER is 6-4 in Notre Dame games this season

SMU vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch

CJ Carr, QB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CJ Carr was the Heisman Trophy favorite a week ago, but a less-than-stellar performance against Boston College set him back to fourth on the odds list. The Fighting Irish won 41-7, but he threw for just 217 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the performance. He'll look to bounce back with a strong Week 12 performance to hopefully get back in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy.

SMU vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Best Bet

The key to beating SMU is stopping the pass, which will work right into Notre Dame's strength in this game. The Fighting Irish have one of the best secondaries in college football, ranking 10th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate. If SMU can't find a way to beat them through the air, it's going to be a long night for the Mustangs.

Keep an eye on the Notre Dame rushing attack, which should have a field day against an SMU run defense that's 119th in the country in EPA. Notre Dame being able to play defense and run the ball effectively is a recipe for another dominant win for the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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