Boston College at Georgia Tech: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

The Boston College Eagles (3-3, 1-2 ACC) football team starts a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon as it takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2 ACC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Ga.

The Eagles are coming off a 27-21 win over the Pitt Panthers last weekend. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Boston College which included losses to Virginia Tech 21-14 and No. 23 SMU 25-16.

On the other side, the Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back after suffering a 34-24 road loss to Virginia Tech last weekend.

The contest marks the 14th all-time meeting between the two teams with Georgia Tech leading the series 8-5.

Latest Injury News From Boston College at Georgia Tech

This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.

Boston College at Georgia Tech Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m ET

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta, Ga.

Weather: Sunny, 69 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Georgia Tech: Aidan Birr, Trelain Maddox, Jordan Walker.

Series: Georgia Tech leads 8-5

Current streak: Georgia Tech won one

Last Meeting: Nov. 15, 2025, in Chestnut Hill, Georgia Tech won 36-34

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 258

Keys to the Game: Boston College at Georgia Tech

Check out our scouting report on Georgia Tech ahead of the matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College running back Evan Dickens is reportedly out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Pitt. Check out the latest information on the news.

How Does Loss of Running Back Evan Dickens Change Boston College Football's Offense? Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz breaks it down.

Depth Chart: Boston College at Georgia Tech

Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray or Mekhi Dodd

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough, Cameron Kossmann

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Amir Johnson

C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse, Amir Johnson

RG: Judah Pruitt or Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense: DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Micah Amedee or Gavin Neil, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas

NB: KP Price, TJ Green

CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker, Syair Torrence

CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella

S: Da'Jon Green or Carter Davis, Kameron Howard

Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

Georgia Tech:

bceagles.com

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