Boston College at Georgia Tech: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart
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The Boston College Eagles (3-3, 1-2 ACC) football team starts a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon as it takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2 ACC) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Ga.
The Eagles are coming off a 27-21 win over the Pitt Panthers last weekend. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Boston College which included losses to Virginia Tech 21-14 and No. 23 SMU 25-16.
On the other side, the Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back after suffering a 34-24 road loss to Virginia Tech last weekend.
The contest marks the 14th all-time meeting between the two teams with Georgia Tech leading the series 8-5.
Latest Injury News From Boston College at Georgia Tech
This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.
Boston College at Georgia Tech Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m ET
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta, Ga.
Weather: Sunny, 69 degrees
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Georgia Tech: Aidan Birr, Trelain Maddox, Jordan Walker.
Series: Georgia Tech leads 8-5
Current streak: Georgia Tech won one
Last Meeting: Nov. 15, 2025, in Chestnut Hill, Georgia Tech won 36-34
How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
SiriusXM: 258
Keys to the Game: Boston College at Georgia Tech
- Check out our scouting report on Georgia Tech ahead of the matchup on Saturday afternoon.
- Boston College running back Evan Dickens is reportedly out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Pitt. Check out the latest information on the news.
- How Does Loss of Running Back Evan Dickens Change Boston College Football's Offense? Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz breaks it down.
Depth Chart: Boston College at Georgia Tech
Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray or Mekhi Dodd
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough, Cameron Kossmann
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Amir Johnson
C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse, Amir Johnson
RG: Judah Pruitt or Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
Defense:
DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin
DT: Micah Amedee or Gavin Neil, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon
LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas
NB: KP Price, TJ Green
CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker, Syair Torrence
CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella
S: Da'Jon Green or Carter Davis, Kameron Howard
Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.
Georgia Tech:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1