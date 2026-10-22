Boston College Football at Georgia Tech: Week 8 Scouting Report, Key Players and Matchups

Boston College football, coming off a get-right win over Pittsburgh that marked the Eagles’ first conference victory of the season, will head south this weekend to face a talented Georgia Tech squad that is more than what its record shows, according to BC head coach Bill O’Brien.

“I mean, this team is not what their record is,” O’Brien stated after Tuesday’s practice. “They are a very good team, lot of talent. The Virginia Tech game they came storming back, had every chance to win that game. They beat Duke, who I think’s a really good football team. So I think it’s gonna be a big, big challenge on the road in a place that’s very tough to play.”

The Yellow Jackets started off the year with back-to-back losses against Colorado and then-No. 18 Tennessee before trouncing Mercer at home in Week 3, falling to Stanford on the road in Week 4, upsetting the Blue Devils at home after a bye week, and then dropping a 10-point loss to the Hokies last week, so it has been a bit of a rollercoaster start for them.

The same is true of the Eagles, who enter the matchup at 3-3 overall with a clear path to bowl eligibility on the horizon.

But as O’Brien is preaching to his team, BC is focused on one step at a time, and that starts with taking a closer look at this week’s opponent.

Scouting Report for Boston College Football’s Week 8 Matchup at Georgia Tech

Offense

There are certainly a few players on Georgia Tech’s roster who will be a familiar face to some of BC’s returners, but one who does not fit in that category is the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback, Alberto Mendoza.

Mendoza arrived in the offseason from Indiana, where he served as the backup to his brother, Fernando, who went first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, won the Heisman Trophy, and a national championship.

He maybe isn’t quite the player that his brother was in college, but Mendoza can still rip it down the field and is an incredibly poised and intelligent player.

Through his first six games in the white and gold, the junior has totaled 1,528 yards and nine touchdowns through the air with only four interceptions on a completion percentage of 71.2.

He plays well inside of the pocket, and his accuracy is a testament to the decision-making skills which he possesses.

In the backfield, Georgia Tech typically features one of the top running-back tandems in the ACC in seniors Justice Haynes, a Michigan transfer, and Malachi Hosley, who received All-ACC Honorable Mention honors last year, in which he rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries (7.1 avg).

But Hosley has been dealing with injury that has kept him out for half of the season and is projected to not play in Saturday’s contest as well.

Haynes also did not suit up last week in the loss to Virginia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher (462 yards, 3 TDs on 87 carries) is ready to go this week it seems.

Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Allen, who is listed at 5 feet 9 inches, has taken over the WR1 role after a true freshman campaign in which he posted 304 yards on 22 receptions. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native has already surpassed those numbers with 38 receptions for 432 yards and a touchdown.

Right behind him is classmate Dalen Penson, who did not play a snap on offense last year but has amassed 340 yards and a score on 22 catches, and 6-foot-9-inch, 270-pound tight end Kevin Roche Jr. out of Darien, Conn., is third in the receiving-yards category with 241 on 23 receptions.

Defense

The defensive side is really where Georgia Tech has been lacking the most this season, particularly against the run — the Yellow Jackets have surrendered 179.0 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the ACC.

But there are some individual playmakers to take note of on that side of the ball who BC will have its hands full with on Saturday.

That starts with fifth-year defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas, who played the last two seasons at Colorado after his first three years at Louisville and is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches.

As cliche as that sounds, it is very rare to have an interior defensive lineman nearly lead an entire defensive unit in tackles at the collegiate level, and that is what Thomas is doing with 37 total (19 solo), just one short of safety Tae Harris.

Additionally, Thomas has manufactured 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, one pass break-up, and one forced fumble.

The loss of linebacker Kyle Efford, a two-time All-ACC honoree and two-year captain who led the Yellow Jackets in tackles from 2023-25, to medical retirement has unquestionably changed the defense in its entirety, so head coach Brent Key and defensive coordinator Jason Semore are still exploring ways to pick up that lost production.

Even though Efford has not played since Oct. 10 in the win over Duke, he still ranks fifth on the team in tackles (27), and he also had a sack and two TFLs.

Senior defensive end Taje McCoy and linebackers Cayman Spaulding and E.J. Lightsley have all stepped up in Efford’s place, but there truthfully is no replacement for a player of his caliber.

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