A Look at Potential Replacements For Martin Jarmond at Boston College

A.J. Black

With former AD Martin Jarmond off to UCLA, it is now Boston College's turn to make a new hire. Because of COVID-19 and the inability to get candidates on campus, the Eagles may look internally for an interim. But if they do hold a search, these are some names that should be on their radar. 

These names were scoured from different sources. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! provided a handful yesterday on Twitter, and deserves a bulk of the credit. 

As mentioned here before, AD searches are incredibly hard to speculate on, and there is a good possibility that the hire could be someone no one expects. 

Internal Options

Vaughn Williams - Sr. Assistant AD. Williams has been part of Boston College for two different stints. Assistant Athletic Director for Operations and Facilities at BC from 1998-2004, he headed to Kennesaw State where he was named Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. If BC names an interim, Williams would be a solid option.  

Jocelyn Gates - Sr. Woman Administrator. Came to BC after time at USF where she was Senior Associate Athletic Director and SWA. Via bceagles.com, "She had sport oversight for women's basketball, men's and women's golf, football scheduling and served as secondary oversight for football."

BC Connections

Ed McLaughlin: AD VCU. McLaughlin has been the Rams AD since 2012. Before that was AD at Niagara from 2006-2012. A native of Natick, MA McLaughlin was a graduate of of Boston College in 1995.

Joe Foley: Penn State Senior Associate AD for Advancement. Foley worked for Boston College for four and a half years. The Northeastern grad and Worcester native also spent two and a half years as University of Maryland as Deputy Athletic Director for Development.

Jim Paquette: Former BC Admin. Name is always thrown in there as a possible candidate. Stepped down as AD of Loyola Maryland after serving there from 2010-2017. Longtime BC employee from 1994-2010. 

Outside of BC 

(almost all of these were per Pete Thamel)

Pat Kraft: AD Temple. 2016 was named part of the 40 under 40, like Jarmond. Before that served at Loyola Chicago and Indiana (his alma mater). 

Troy Dannen: AD Tulane. Has helped to bring up the profile of the Green Wave. Hired 9 coaches during his four seasons at Tulane. 

Ryan Bamford: AD UMass. Has been instrumental in helping to turn a hockey program from near the bottom of the conference into a near national title winner. High energy, exciting young AD who knows the area. 

Grace Calhoun: AD Penn.  Sixth year as AD at Penn, Calhoun served for six years as Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator at Indiana University, four years as Associate Executive Director of the Patriot League conference, three years as Associate Athletic Director at Dartmouth College, and began her athletics administrative work serving four years at the University of Florida and two years at St. Francis University.

Graham Neff: Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations and CFO Clemson. Before being hired by the Tigers spent time with Georgia Tech and Middle Tennesee. Fits the mold of fast rising up and comer young star in the athletic administration world. 

Diana Sabau: Deputy Director of Athletics, Ohio State. Would Boston College go back to Columbus for another hire? 

Zac Selmon: Sr. Associate A.D. / Administration & Development, Oklahoma University. Former Wake Forest football player, he fits exactly in the mold of Jarmond. A very young administrator who's stock is about to skyrocket, he has been instrumental in multiple multi million dollar fundraisers at OU. 

Kevin Blue: AD UC Davis. Another fast rising young administrator, Blue has Power 5 AD written all over him. Has helped raise UC Davis's profile, with play on the field and fund raising. 

Comments
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Solid list AJ.

Still say M. Grace Calhoun is the far and away best choice and BC should use that $2M buyout from UCLA as her signing bonus and bring her to the Heights.

We need way more than an AD at BC.

We need a bold Leader like a Swarbrick at ND and a brilliant Visionary to renovate or build a new Stadium and another added Arena that can be a dedicated hoops practice facility.

Before UPENN, at Loyola Chicago, as Director of Athletics & Assistant VP for 3 years, Grace Calhoun hired men’s🏀coach & transitioned athletics conferences, 2 moves that were publicly credited with setting in motion Jesuit Loyola’s Final Four run in 2018 that captured 🇺🇸 heart along with Sister Jean!

Sadly, BC’s incompetence in investing that $2.5B Endowment will now always be used as yet another excuse for decades of cheap & lazy spending in Athletics.

Go Eagles!

