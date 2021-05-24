Boston College Defensive Back Bryce Sebastian Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College defensive back Bryce Sebastian has entered the portal. The news was first reported by 247sports.com. He is the younger brother of starting cornerback Brandon Sebastian.

Sebastian, a sophomore from Cheshire Academy (CT), had primarily been a backup for the past two seasons. He played in one game in 2019, and did not appear in 2020, and was not on the depth chart at the end of the season.

Coming out of high school Sebastian was ranked the number one athlete out of Connecticut when he came to Boston College. He was a three star recruit who chose Boston College over offers from Syracuse, Connecticut and Maryland.

Boston College has been lost multiple players to the transfer portal this offseason. Linebacker Paul Theobald, defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon (NC A&T), defensive lineman Bryce Morais, defensive tackles Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado St) and Jaleel Berry, linebacker Korey Smith, offensive lineman Nate Emer, running back David Bailey, quarterback Sam Johnson, and wide receiver Justin Bellido (Notre Dame College), and Matt Valecce (Colorado State) all have entered the portal.

