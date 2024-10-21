Boston College DB Cameron Martinez Shares Thoughts on Season-Best Performance Against Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles football team (4-3, 1-2 ACC) is currently riding a two-game losing streak heading into its homecoming matchup with the Louisville Cardinals.
Most recently, the Eagles lost 42-21 to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.
A lot went wrong for Boston College in the contest, however one positive of the night was the performance of defensive back Cameron Martinez. The Ohio State transfer tallied seven total tackles (five solo, two assisted), two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
The graduate shared his thoughts on his outing on Monday.
“It felt really good,” said Martinez. “Obviously, I kind of started slow, just started the season just being hurt and I felt like I was the last guy that kind of came into this program, so just kind of catching up with everything. Having that game felt good just cause I work hard and like I said, I put a lot of work in during the week, so to go out there and be able to have fun and make plays like that. Like I said, I wish we would have got the win, but definitely good to play good.”
The Muskegon, Mich., native recorded his crucial plays, the interception and fumble recovery on back-to-back drives in the third quarter which resulted in 14 of Boston College’s 21 total points. He also had his sack in the third.
Martinez believes that’s the first time his statistics line has looked like that for a quarter and didn’t realize it until after the game.
“Nah, I haven't and I didn't really notice it until at the end of the game,” said Martinez. “I feel like I was in a good flow. Team was coming back, making good plays, and, yeah just playing my game and then I looked up and I was like, wow, it's crazy, but definitely felt good though, forsure.”
His outing came shortly after the Eagles defense lost a key piece of their depth in cornerback Amari Jackson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Martinez spoke about stepping up in the absence of Jackson.
“Yeah. I mean, I had a lot of talks with my coaches past few weeks, and obviously, when he went down, just about how some guys have to step up,” said Martinez. “That's a really good player, it’s a guy you can't really replace, but there are guys that obviously need to take a different role and step up and that's kind of something that they were hoping me to do. And like I said, I wanted to accept the challenge. I feel like I did that. But like I said, we got a lot of ways to go, and we got to pick back up on winning, obviously losing two straight and a lot more other guys have to step up as well.”