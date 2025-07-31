Boston College DB Syair Torrence Credits Teammates For His Growth
Boston College defensive back Syair Torrence has made strides in the last year.
During his freshman campaign in 2024, the Syracuse, N.Y., native took the field in eight games, primarily on special teams, and made one solo tackle against UNC.
Now, Torrence is looking to continue to improve and potentially step into a bigger role with the program.
“I’m very excited,” said Torrence. “But that don’t happen just by me, that happens by the whole team. The whole team helped me get to this position where I am now and I just got to keep going, keep boosting my confidence up.”
One of the primary things Torrence has worked on from last year to this was speaking up more.
“Personally, I just worked on trying to be more vocal,” said Torrence. “Last year, I was a quiet guy, I didn’t really say much. I was learning the playbook, but I was just learning by myself. This year, I got people around me that care about me and I could go to them and ask them questions now.”
He also credited the rest of the defensive backs room with helping him learn, grow, and increase his confidence.
“I feel like I could learn from everyone,” said Torrence. “Everday I ask questions to each DB just to improve on something that I didn’t do well or something I could keep improving on. Like Amari Jackson, I had a conversation with him during the summer and he really helped me boost my confidence up and especially Isaiah Farris. He also played a part of my role too, and then Max Tucker, Omar [Thornton], KP [Price], Carter [Davis], all of them. That’s why I really appreciate this unit. They keep it real with me and help me boost my confidence up as I keep going.”
He also shared the advice that the other guys in the room have given him which included staying positive and keeping his faith.
“They just told me to keep going,” said Torrence. “Keep praying, keep God first, every day keep coming in with a positive mindset, and just keep working and whatever happens happens, but just move on to the next play.”
Boston College’s training camp continues on Saturday.