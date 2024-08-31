Boston College Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Reveals Individual Goals For 2024 Season
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku joined Eric Gallanty on episode three of the 2024 BC Report on Friday which previews the season.
During the interview, Ezeiruaku shared what his individual goals are for this season.
“Individually, I would say I would just really want to go out there and have fun and play fast and go make plays for this team,” said Ezeiruaku. “Go be the best player I can be for this team, go be the best leader. I think last year I got too caught up on those individual stats and numbers and accolades and I think that, in a way, it put like a weird on me and I think I just played slower because that’s what I was so caught up on, but I think if I just go play the football that got me to this point and go play relentless and fearless, I think all the individual accolades and the numbers, it’ll just come through.”
The senior also talked about how the nearly three-week long training camp went under a new coaching staff.
“Coach O’Brien has brought a new flavor to training camp,” said Ezeiruaku. “It’s definitely been a hard couple weeks so far, but that’s exactly what training camp is supposed to be and I think that guys are stepping up to that tough, the grind of training camp. I think it’s just getting us all mentally physically tougher and stronger and I think that’ll pay dividends in this season.”
As for the Eagles defense, the team captain revealed which players have looked good and impressive to him throughout the offseason.
“I would say all around on the defensive side,” said Ezeiruaku. “11 guys, I don’t really want to name everybody or can’t really name everybody but something’s that definitely stuck out to me was Bam [Daveon] Crouch at the linebacker spot and I’m thinking more younger guys. Obviously KP Price, Max Tucker, Amari Jackson. On the defensive line, I would say Q Hutchins, he’s been standing out this camp and it’s really good to see Jalen Cheek, Carter Davis, Kam Arnold, Cam Horsley, all the guys. It’s been really good to see because I think, individually, those guys and everybody on the defensive side, they bring a fire, they have an edge, they have that competitive mentality and it’s a lot of competition on the defensive side of the ball. Throughout this entire camp, we’ve had on our good days, sometimes not even on our good days, but guys brining that juice, bringing that energy with that competitive spark that they have and I love to see it.”
The Eagles kick off their season on Labor Day Night with a game against No. 10 Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.