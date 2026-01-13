SI

Cowboys Rookie Pass-Rusher Arrested for Reckless Driving

Liam McKeone

Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested for reckless driving over the wekend.
Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested over the weekend on a reckless driving charge, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday.

Ezeiruaku, 22, was reportedly arrested in Collin County and released on a $500 bond on Sunday morning. Cowboys officials confirmed to Watkins that they were aware of the arrest but didn’t offer further comment. In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, police say a trooper “observed a vehicle being operated recklessly on the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway in Plano” late on Saturday night.

Dallas selected Ezeiruaku in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. The defensive end came out of Boston College, where he recorded 30 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss over four seasons.

As a rookie for the Cowboys he racked up 40 total tackles, but only two sacks as part of a struggling defensive unit. He started nine games and appeared in all 17 contests. Dallas finished the season with a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs.

