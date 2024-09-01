Boston College Defensive Tackle Caleb Jones Retires From Football
Boston College defensive tackle Caleb Jones is retiring from football.
Jones made the announcement via an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.
“Football has done so much for me. I can’t even describe how many doors that its opened up for me and I never in my 20 years of living would’ve thought that I would’ve had to hang it up a little earlier then expected,” said Jones in his announcement. “It was a generational run for me. I inspired a lot of people that even if your shorter then the average player, you can still make it to the next level. Even tho football has blessed my life, God has instored a different plan for me and when it comes to his plan, I won’t even question him. I was blessed enough to make it this far when some didn’t believe in me and doubted me but now its time to hang it up and with that being said, I will be announcing my retirement from football. Thank you for everything.”
The Chesapeake, Va., native was an unranked prospect from the class of 2022 and played his freshman campaign at North Carolina AT&T. During his time with the Aggies, he appeared in 11 games and tallied 16 total tackles (nine solo and seven assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss for 25 yards, 2.5 sacks for 20 yards, and one quarterback hit.
He entered the portal during the 2023 offseason and transferred to Boston College shortly after, however did not appear in a game for the Eagles as he missed the entirety of last season with an injury.