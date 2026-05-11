Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked After Week 13

Boston College baseball went 1-1 in its slate of games last week which was a two-game series with NJIT over the weekend.

After a rainout that pushed the first game of the series into a doubleheader on Sunday, the Eagles dropped their opener to the Highlanders 8-7 and bounced back in the second game 6-3 to force the series split.

With the performance, Boston College dropped one spot to No. 23 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 and fell out of Baseball America’s Top 25.

This week, both outlets have the same top five teams with slightly different rankings. D1Baseball has UCLA as the top team in the nation, followed by UNC at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Auburn at No. 5 while Baseball America has UCLA at the top, followed by UNC at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Auburn at No. 4, and Arkansas at No. 5.

In total, four ACC teams made the rankings between the two sites. The only other conference team to be ranked was Florida State, which is sitting at No. 11 in both polls.

Oklahoma State and Cincinnati jumped into D1Baseball rankings after Virginia and Oklahoma dropped out and Ole Miss, Tennessee, and UC Santa Barbara jumped into Baseball America’s rankings after being unranked last week.

In the other rankings, Boston College dropped from No. 18 to No. 22 in Perfect Game’s Top 25. USA Today’s rankings and NCBWA’s rankings will be released later in the day.

The Eagles have one more series of the regular season. They host No. 3 Georgia Tech for a three-game set starting on Thursday.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 13

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 46-5 UNC, 40-9 Georgia Tech, 42-8 Georgia, 41-11 Auburn, 35-15 Texas, 37-12 Oregon State, 40-11 Southern Miss, 37-14 West Virginia, 35-12 Texas A&M, 37-12 Florida State, 36-15 Arkansas, 34-18 Mississippi State, 38-14 Kansas, 37-15 Ole Miss, 34-18 Oregon, 36-14 USC, 41-12 Alabama, 35-17 Florida, 34-18 Coastal Carolina, 34-17 Oklahoma State, 33-18 Arizona State, 34-17 Boston College, 36-17 Nebraska, 37-14 Cincinnati, 35-18

Dropped Out: Virginia, Oklahoma

Baseball America Rankings- Week 13

(ranking, team)

UCLA UNC Georgia Tech Auburn Georgia Texas Oregon State Southern Miss Florida Arkansas Florida State Mississippi State West Virginia USC Texas A&M Kansas Coastal Carolina Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oregon Tennessee UC Santa Barbara

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