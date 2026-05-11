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Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked After Week 13

The Eagles dropped out of one poll after their series split with NJIT on Sunday.
Kim Rankin|
Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

Boston College baseball went 1-1 in its slate of games last week which was a two-game series with NJIT over the weekend. 

After a rainout that pushed the first game of the series into a doubleheader on Sunday, the Eagles dropped their opener to the Highlanders 8-7 and bounced back in the second game 6-3 to force the series split. 

With the performance, Boston College dropped one spot to No. 23 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 and fell out of Baseball America’s Top 25. 

This week, both outlets have the same top five teams with slightly different rankings. D1Baseball has UCLA as the top team in the nation, followed by UNC at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Auburn at No. 5 while Baseball America has UCLA at the top, followed by UNC at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Auburn at No. 4, and Arkansas at No. 5. 

In total, four ACC teams made the rankings between the two sites. The only other conference team to be ranked was Florida State, which is sitting at No. 11 in both polls. 

Oklahoma State and Cincinnati jumped into D1Baseball rankings after Virginia and Oklahoma dropped out and Ole Miss, Tennessee, and UC Santa Barbara jumped into Baseball America’s rankings after being unranked last week. 

In the other rankings, Boston College dropped from No. 18 to No. 22 in Perfect Game’s Top 25. USA Today’s rankings and NCBWA’s rankings will be released later in the day. 

The Eagles have one more series of the regular season. They host No. 3 Georgia Tech for a three-game set starting on Thursday.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 13

(ranking, team, record)

  1. UCLA, 46-5
  2. UNC, 40-9
  3. Georgia Tech, 42-8
  4. Georgia, 41-11
  5. Auburn, 35-15
  6. Texas, 37-12
  7. Oregon State, 40-11
  8. Southern Miss, 37-14
  9. West Virginia, 35-12
  10. Texas A&M, 37-12
  11. Florida State, 36-15
  12. Arkansas, 34-18
  13. Mississippi State, 38-14
  14. Kansas, 37-15
  15. Ole Miss, 34-18
  16. Oregon, 36-14
  17. USC, 41-12
  18. Alabama, 35-17
  19. Florida, 34-18 
  20. Coastal Carolina, 34-17
  21. Oklahoma State, 33-18
  22. Arizona State, 34-17
  23. Boston College, 36-17
  24. Nebraska, 37-14 
  25. Cincinnati, 35-18

Dropped Out: Virginia, Oklahoma

Baseball America Rankings- Week 13

(ranking, team)

  1. UCLA 
  2. UNC
  3. Georgia Tech 
  4. Auburn
  5. Georgia 
  6. Texas
  7. Oregon State
  8. Southern Miss 
  9. Florida 
  10. Arkansas
  11. Florida State
  12. Mississippi State
  13. West Virginia
  14. USC 
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kansas
  17. Coastal Carolina 
  18. Cincinnati 
  19. Alabama 
  20. Oklahoma 
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Oregon 
  24. Tennessee 
  25. UC Santa Barbara

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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