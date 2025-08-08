Boston College Defensive Tackle Owen Stoudmire Suffers Injury at Training Camp
Nearly an hour into Boston College football’s seventh fall training camp practice, redshirt senior defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire fell to the ground after sustaining contact during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital after being stretchered into an ambulance.
After saying a team prayer as Stoudmire was safely escorted off the field, BC head coach Bill O’Brien asked the Eagles’ seniors if they wanted to continue practice or not.
“I've kind of been through this before,” O’Brien said. “I think it's important that, you know, you can't make the players practice. That's not the way I handle it. And so I said, ‘What do you guys want to do? … So I think they practiced for him.’”
With Stoudmire in mind, BC’s seniors came to a majority to continue Friday’s practice with a chip on their shoulder. The remainder of practice took place in Fish Fieldhouse while Chamberlin Practice field, where the injury occurred, was cleared for the rest of the session.
O’Brien addressed the situation and gave as much detail about the injury as he could after practice.
“We really don’t want to get into a bunch of speculation, but we’re cautiously optimistic about, you know, his ability to recover,” O’Brien said. “We don’t think it’s a major, serious injury right now. Our prayers are with him. Obviously, we’ve contacted his mom, things like that, but we’ll know something more probably tonight.”
Depending on the timeline of his recovery, Stoudmire would be a major loss to the Eagles’ defensive frontline, to say the least.
The 6-foot-1, 292-pound defensive tackle out of Creston, Ohio is an integral part of the defensive-line core heading into 2025, especially after the loss of former BC defensive tackle Cam Horsley to the National Football League as an undrafted free agent signing for the Tennessee Titans.
Stoudmire is coming off a year in which he started two games at defensive tackle and played in all 13 contests, totaling 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.
The fact that the players decided to continue practice in honor of Stoudmire showed the type of individual he is, according to O’Brien.
“I think that says a lot about Owen Stoudmire, you know, he's a awesome guy on this team, definitely a leader, just a tough, tough BC guy,” O’Brien said. “Like, you know, graduate, you know, got the great award this past spring, so just an awesome guy.”
Wide receiver Luke McLaughlin, who also spoke to the media after practice, said that Stoudmire was in his teammates’ hearts the rest of practice and will be as long as he needs to recover.
McLaughlin is one of those seniors who discussed whether the team would continue practice or not and said that no matter who goes down on the field or experiences an injury as serious as Stoudmire’s, the team is going to have their back.
“We're gonna be texting him, thinking of him,” McLaughlin said. “But yeah, practice went well. We had a lot of energy. We all know we got each other's backs, and we're praying for him. When something like that happens, we all got to come together as a team.”