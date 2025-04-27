BC Bulletin

Report: Boston College DT Cam Horsley Signing UDFA Contract With Tennessee Titans

The Eagles alum is headed to Nashville.

Kim Rankin

Dec 28, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive tackle Cam Horsley (96) reaches out for Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the second half at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Boston College defensive tackle Cam Horsley is signing with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA, according to national college football reporter for CBS Sports and 247Sports Matt Zenitz.

“Source: The #Titans are signing former Boston College defensive lineman Cam Horsley,” said Zenitz via X. “Was a four-year starter and All-ACC selection at BC.”

The Cinnaminson, N.J., native spent five seasons with the Eagles. During that time, he appeared in 59 games and tallied 164 total tackles (74 solo and 90 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight passes defended, and one fumble recovery. 

He earned All-ACC Third-Team honors for his collegiate-best performance in 2024. Last year, he tallied 42 total tackles seven tackles for loss, and three passes defended in 11 games.

He was one of four Boston College players to participate in the 2025 NFL Combine earlier in the year where he had a 31.5” vertical jump and 9’0’ broad jump. 

Horsley measured in at 6-foot-3, 312-pounds, 33” arm, and 9 1/2” hand. 

He earned a 5.96 prospect grade and 66 Next Gen Stats score. 

As a prospect, Horsley was a three-star from the class of 2020 that ranked No. 1,627 nationally, No. 118 in defensive tackles, and No. 36 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite. 

In total, three Eagles were selected in this year’s draft, offensive linemen Drew Kendall, who was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round (No. 168) earlier on Saturday, Ozzy Trapilo, who was selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 56 in the second round on Friday night, and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was drafted as the No. 44 overall pick in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night. 

