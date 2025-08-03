Boston College DL Sedarius McConnell Provides Training Camp Progress Update
Boston College football held its fourth day of training camp on Sunday morning.
After practice, defensive lineman Sedarius McConnell spoke on what he’s seen from the team during the first week of training camp so far and what still needs to be worked on.
“So far, the competition has been there,” said McConnell. “It’s just in our nature and we’re very competitive every day. As far as the weight room, as far as conditioning, practice, we’re gonna compete regardless. We’ve got a competitive coaching staff. So, I liked everything as far as competition. I think we could be a little more disciplined in our details and just little small things. But it’s the first week of camp so it’s always gonna be like that starting off. We just gotta get back in our groove.”
He also talked about how the team has bonded more during the offseason and feels closer as a whole.
“The guys are a little bit closer,” said McConnell. “We did a lot more team bonding in the summertime and throughout the year so in my opinion, like I said, being here on my second year, I think the guys in the locker room just a lot more closer offensively and defensively.”
When asked about who has stepped up so far in the first week of training camp, he emphasized some of the new players to the team and each position group.
“A lot of us actually,” said McConnell. “The secondary is doing really well, the linebackers are doing well, and what’s sticking out to me are the young guys that are performing. A lot of younger DBs are stepping up and performing just as well as the older DBs. So, that’s just something that I’ve noticed from being an older guy.”
Last year, McConnell appeared in 12 games and made 14 total tackles. Now, he is looking to step into a bigger role on the defense heading into this season.
“Definitely trying to expand my role and be what I know I can be,” said McConnell.
The 6-foot-3, 279-pound defensive weapon also shared that with the loss of Cam Horsley and Donovan Ezeiruaku to the NFL, the group wants to be as beneficial as the pair was on the field.
“It comes as a unit,” said McConnell. “We all got a chip on our shoulder, everyone. Cam [Horsley], Don [Ezeiruaku], those are great players. Last year they did a lot for us but we all just wanna be just as important and just as big as those guys are as a unit.”
He provided an update on two of the new additions to the room via the transfer portal, Makai Byerson from West Virginia, and E’Lla Boykin from Barton.
“Makai [Byerson] and E’Lla [Boykin] are both coming along pretty fast,” said McConnell. “They learning, picking up the momentum just as quick as anyone else would. So, I think Makai and E’Lla both will be a great help for us.”
Boston College will continue training camp on Tuesday morning.