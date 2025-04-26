Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku Selected by Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL Draft
Boston College has had its first player come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was selected on Friday night as the No. 44 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round.
The Williamstown, N.J., native spent four seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 43 games and tallied 196 total tackles (102 solo, 94 assisted), 40.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four passes defended.
Ezeiruaku had a collegiate-best senior campaign in 2024 where he amassed 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
Ezeiruaku led the team in tackles for loss, sacks, assisted tackles (tied), forced fumbles (tied), and had the second-most solo tackles and total tackles.
Nationally, he led in sacks and sacks per game (1.38) and had the second-most tackles for loss. Ezeiruaku’s 16.5 sacks also tied the program’s single season sack record.
His performance last year earned him Consensus First-Team All-American honors. He also racked up multiple awards including ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Hendricks Award, “Bulger” Lowe Award, and New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award.
He becomes the earliest Boston College player to be picked since 2023 when wide receiver Zay Flowers was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round.
Keep up with Boston College’s selections in the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night and throughout the weekend here.