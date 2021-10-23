    • October 23, 2021
    Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

    Live updates from today's football game between the Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals from Kentucky
    Boston College (4-2) and Louisville (3-3) will both look to end their two game losing streaks this afternoon in Kentucky. The Eagles are fresh off a bad loss to NC State last weekend 33-7, a game that was highlighted by a third quarter where everything and anything went wrong. Quarterback Dennis Grosel will look to get back on track as well, after a tough game against the Wolfpack. 

    Louisville features a defense that has struggled for most of the season. Their passing defense is one of the worst in the country, and a rushing defense that hasn't made many stops either. But they feature a renewed Malik Cunningham who has been much more effective in 2021, lowering his turnovers and making smart decisions throughout the game. 

    During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 225 BC fans in the community.

    Articles about the Game:
    Final Thoughts and Predictions
    How to Watch
    Three Keys to Victory
    Know Thy Enemy: Get to Know The Louisville Cardinals
    Hafley Gives Injury Report on Tyler Vrabel
    Is it time to panic about Boston College football?

    Football

