Boston College Featured in EA Sports College Football 26 Trailer: The Extra Point
On Thursday morning, EA Sports dropped its first official trailer for College Football 26, which officially releases on July 10 and is already available for pre-order. In the initial 15 seconds of the trailer, a live aerial view of Alumni Stadium, home of the Boston College Eagles football program, appears.
It is the second time in two years since EA Sports revived the NCAA Football video game—which stopped being produced in 2013 due to legal issues surrounding the use of player likeness in the game—that a BC-related segment emerges in the official trailer.
For the College Football 25 trailer, EA Sports included a scene of the Eagles’ tunnel from the locker room. The scene consists of Cole Batson, a former BC defensive back who transferred to the University of California, Davis this offseason, and teammates patting the program’s bronze Eagle statue on their way out to the field.
In the 2026 edition, a night-time view of Alumni pops onto the screen with the student marching band configured in a “BC” formation, and additional band members lined up outside both end zones in separate lines.
The voice narrating the video begins a speech right when Alumni comes into view, and “Enter Sandman” by Metallica—a song which plays during the team entrance of Virginia Tech home games—blares in the background.
“From Friday nights to Saturday lights. Chapel Hill to Pasadena. It crackles down our spines. Tradition. Tension. Wars that remind our rivals that we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
The overall atmosphere of the video game’s 2026 trailer is quite electric, and there was high praise about the 2025 version.
The anticipation for the second edition is just as high, as College Football 26 introduces several new features, including over 2,700 new plays, expanded player archetypes and abilities, improved AI, and a revamped Stadium Pulse system, according to the Electronic Arts College Football 26 welcome page.
EA Sports selected Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams, arguably the two best wide receivers in college football, as the cover athletes for the ‘26 version.
BC isn’t the only school from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) to be shown in the trailer, either. California, Clemson, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh are also included.