Boston College Football 2024 Awards Tracker: Maxwell Award
With the upcoming college football season quickly approaching, that means watch lists are being released for college football’s most prestigious awards.
Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, some of the biggest awards will be releasing their lists of players to keep an eye on throughout to season to potentially be an award finalist or winner.
The first award announced was the Maxwell Award which foes to the most outstanding player college football during the season. Out of the 80 players named, Boston College had one player place on the list, quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Castellanos is projected to have a standout season after an impressive sophomore campaign with the Eagles. Last season, he went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, as well as 215 rush attempts for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns, which led the team.
Maxwell Award:
QB Thomas Castellanos, named to Watch List on July 29.
Last Winner: QB Doug Flutie - 1984