Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 14

Boston College football fans could have easily forgotten how impactful this player was during the lead-up to the 2025 season, but cornerback Syair Torrence was primed for a legitimate breakout until he sustained a season-ending injury that occurred during practice leading up to the Eagles’ Week-Three matchup at Stanford.

Torrence had beat out the older Max Tucker for the starting corner assignment alongside Amari Jackson, who also got injured for most of last year, but never came close to realizing his full potential due to the freak incident.

I still have him in the top 20 coming into 2026 because of what he showed in fall camp a year ago, and I’d expect big things moving forward.

Here is the lowdown on Torrence:

No. 14: Redshirt Sophomore DB Syair Torrence

A product of Christian Brothers Academy and a native of Syracuse, N.Y., Torrence was the No. 5 recruit from New York, per 247Sports, and finished his senior campaign with 74 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five interceptions, and four pass breakups, which are astonishing figures for a defensive back.

His freshman year on the Heights was limited to just eight appearances on special teams, and he only made a single single tackle — against North Carolina on Nov. 23. But during fall camp exactly a year ago from now, he immediately rose up the depth chart and started making a legitimate case for the best corner on the roster.

Torrence is only 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs less than 200 pounds, but his ability to body up receivers standing several inches above him, such as former BC wideout Reed Harris, came naturally, and his sheer athleticism makes up for his lack of size.

In two starts before he sustained the injury, Torrence totaled four tackles and three pass breakups, and the Eagles’ defense allowed just 383 combined passing yards in that span, good for an average of 191.5. Following that game, the majority of quarterbacks who played against BC surpassed 300 yards through the air, and Torrence’s absence surely played into that.

“Yeah, Syair is a guy that unfortunately did get injured last year on kind of a fluke play in practice, but he’s done an excellent job with our training staff of coming back and rehabbing and he’s out there, he’s out there this summer, he’s had a really productive summer,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said at 2026 ACC Kickoff. “He’s still a little bit non-contact, but I believe he’ll be contact when training camp starts.”

O’Brien continued: “He’s a guy, a young player, with a great upside. We’re really excited about him being back, you know, healthy when training camp starts.”

It also looks like Torrence has gained muscle during his rehab stint, and a year on the sideline sometimes helps from a readiness standpoint, as his hunger to get back on the field is likely at an all-time high.

Meet the Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Cornerback

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.

High School: Christian Brothers Academy

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 195 lbs.

Additional info: Torrence was also a standout wide receiver in high school, and he led his CBA squad to two Class AA championships. His brother, Symir, played basketball at Syracuse University.

This is the seventh story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published throughout July and August.

Top 20:

14. R-So. CB Syair Torrence

15. R-So. DE Demetrius Ballard

16. Sr. CB Max Tucker



17. R-Jr. DL KJ Sampson

18. R-Sr. DL Onye Nwosisi

19. R-Jr. WR Reed Swanson

20. R-Jr. C Michael Crounse

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