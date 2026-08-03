Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 13

The next individual on our site’s ranking of Boston College football’s top 20 players heading into 2026 transferred in during the offseason from a fellow Catholic school that just so happens to be in a rivalry with the Eagles called “The Holy War.” That would be Notre Dame, which all BC fans already know.

Here is Bodie Kahoun.

No. 13: Redshirt Sophomore LB Bodie Kahoun

A four-star prospect coming out of high school — Patrick Henry in Roanoke, Va., to be exact — Kahoun has already been a key addition for the Eagles this cycle and is primed for a breakout year.

In the first two years of his collegiate career in South Bend, Ind., Kahoun only saw action in 12 games, primarily on special teams, and recorded just a pair of tackles, so he lacks experience to some degree.

But playing for Marcus Freeman, the head coach of the Fighting Irish, and seeing firsthand what reaching the College Football Playoff takes is invaluable, especially since Kahoun was exposed to that so early in his career — Notre Dame went to the National Championship in 2024, Kahoun’s true-freshman year, and narrowly missed the Playoff in 2025 after going 10-2.

Kahoun’s spring on the Heights was extremely solid for a newcomer, and it’s clear that his teammates naturally gravitate towards him because of his affectionate personality. If you watch Kahoun when he’s on the sideline or at a moment when he’s not locked fixated on what the offense is doing in front of him, he is pretty much always grinning ear-to-ear.

Just check out this photo of him on the slip and slide (Kahoun's on the top left).

And in a similar vein to his classmate Anthony Palano, Kahoun really does have the quintessential build of a linebacker, as his thighs are the size of tree trunks.

In his senior campaign at Patrick Henry, Kahoun manufactured a mind-boggling 203 tackles en route to US Army All-American honors and a Dick Butkus Award semifinalist nod, the latter of which was handed out to only 15 players in the entire nation.

Over the entire course of his career, Kahoun totaled more than 400 tackles, along with 15 sacks and six forced fumbles, in addition to logging over 125 goals and 50 career assists as a standout lacrosse player as well.

Under first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof, the Eagles are expected to boast a much-improved linebacker unit following one that was headlined by Owen McGowan last season, in which BC ranked among the bottom 10 teams in FBS in total defense.

Kahoun will be all over the field in Roof’s blitz-heavy scheme that likes to shut opposing quarterbacks down with pressure from all levels. Because of him, Palano, and SMU transfer Justin Medlock, it should be a fun year to monitor that position from an improvement standpoint compared to last year. The difference is going to be astonishing.

Meet the Player: Bodie Kahoun

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Hometown: Roanoke, Va.

High School: Patrick Henry

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 225 lbs.

Number: 36

Additional info: Kahoun’s sister, Gracie, is a captain for Pittsburgh’s women’s lacrosse team. His father, Craig, played lacrosse at Butler University, and later played professionally for the Rochester Rattlers of the Major League Lacrosse (MLL).

This is the eighth story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published throughout August.

Top 20:

13. R-So. LB Bodie Kahoun

14. R-So. CB Syair Torrence

15. R-So. DE Demetrius Ballard

16. Sr. CB Max Tucker

17. R-Jr. DL KJ Sampson

18. R-Sr. DL Onye Nwosisi

19. R-Jr. WR Reed Swanson

20. R-Jr. C Michael Crounse

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