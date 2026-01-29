Boston College Football Impresses at 2026 Panini Senior Bowl Practice: The Rundown

It has been quite a long time — or what is starting to feel like a long time — since players from the Boston College football program suited up in full pads on live television.

This week, however, marked the official practice week for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl — the premier annual college football all-star game for NFL draft-eligible seniors — which four former Eagles were invited to after the 2025 season ended.

Those four are defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, wide receiver Lewis Bond, and offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor.

The Senior Bowl is not until Saturday, Jan. 31, but over the past 24 hours, all four players have been on the field in Mobile, Ala., to showcase their skills in one-on-one drills and half-speed team periods. They have also participated in pre- and post-practice interviews with media in attendance.

There is likely a trace of bittersweetness for BC fans watching these former players as they prepare for the next level, knowing their time on the Heights is over, but there is some honor in seeing brief clips of them going head to head with some of the nation’s top draft-eligible talent.

Check out some of the clips that emerged from X (formerly known as Twitter) that highlight Hutchins, Bond, Bowry, and Taylor.

Quintayvious Hutchins:

Lewis Bond:

Super clean rep here from Bond against a 2025 and 2024 Third Team All-SEC corner. https://t.co/zmO2R3Lt7R — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) January 28, 2026

Jude Bowry:

Strong rep by Jude Bowry pic.twitter.com/20vX12PLNo — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2026

Logan Taylor:

Boston College’s Logan Taylor showed off his balanced and strong anchor in pass pro at the Senior Bowl on Day 1.



The Canadian is one of the most experienced OL in the draft class with over 3,100 snaps. pic.twitter.com/sNug78Ccrk — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2026

What's more? It turns out that Boston College football's new general manager, Kenyatta Watson, made the trip down to South Alabama to check in with the group.

Proud of our Eagles representing Boston College @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/cxV504CxxC — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 29, 2026

Watson is likely down south for recruiting purposes, but it certainly stands out as an extremely selfless gesture — especially considering Watson did not recruit or technically know any of these players personally until this past month.

The Rundown for Thursday, Jan. 29:

Jude Bowry had a wild comparison in response to a question about if he will be able to line up on either side of the offensive line for his future NFL team.

Boston College OT Jude Bowry isn’t worried about playing on the left or right side at the next level. Compares it to wiping yourself with a different hand, maybe a little awkward #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/WQB7MFMw7b — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 28, 2026

The 292nd edition of the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue, the historic rivalry between Boston College men's hockey and Boston University, is just around the corner. If you haven't looked already, here is a guide on how to watch the game.

Up Next: Battle of Comm Ave pic.twitter.com/UJ1CZxeZJG — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 28, 2026

Wednesday's Scores for BC Athletics:

No games were played on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Thursday's Schedule for BC Athletics:

Women's basketball vs. NC State, 6 p.m. ET at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

15 days.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“Just be nice to everyone because that's the right way to do it.”

- Luke Kuechly

