How to Watch: No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey's Matchup at Boston University

Over 100 days into Boston College men’s hockey’s 2025-26 season — 117 to be exact — the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue has finally arrived.

One of the greatest college hockey rivalries that dates back to 1918, the Battle of Comm. Ave. marks the historic series between Boston’s two green-line schools, BC and Boston University, which are just a few stops away from each other on the T — Boston’s primary public transportation system.

The Eagles currently hold the slightest possible lead in the series, 136-135-20, against the Terriers.

The road matchup for BC this Friday, at Agganis Arena, will be the 292nd edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave. and the first since the Eagles fell, 4-1, to BU in the 2025 Beanpot Finale at TD Garden on Feb. 10, 2025.

After sweeping New Hampshire over the weekend, BC (13-8-1, 9-5-0 Hockey East) rose in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll from No. 15 to No. 13.

Heights Hockey Rewind | New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/wfLm3QNX9n — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 27, 2026

The Terriers (12-12-1, 8-9-0 Hockey East), meanwhile, dropped out of the Top 20 for the first time all year, which is notable because they were ranked No. 2 heading into the season after reaching the 2025 NCAA Frozen Four last spring before falling to Western Michigan in the National Championship.

Here are the details of how to watch Friday’s game in Boston, Mass.

How to Watch: No. 13 Boston College men’s hockey at Boston University

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN/ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing, Boston University: The Terriers dropped back-to-back games to Providence last weekend. In Saturday’s loss, on Jan. 24, BU was shutout 4-0 despite outshooting the Friars 33-26. Sophomore goaltender Mikhail Yegorov played in both contests, surrendering seven goals on 58 shots he faced. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native’s goals against average (GAA) is now up to 2.83 on the season — in 2024-25, he ended the year with a GAA of 2.15.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept UNH in a home-and-away series last weekend with a 5-2 triumph on Friday, Jan. 23, and a 3-0 victory the following day. Freshman goalie Louka Cloutier picked up Hockey East Rookie of the Week honors from his performances in the series as he made a total of 52 stops and surrendered just two goals. In Saturday’s win, Will Vote recorded the first hat trick of his collegiate career.

