Boston College Football Alum to be Promoted to Packers Linebackers Coach
Boston College football alumnus and former staffer Sean Duggan is set to be promoted to linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
“The #Packers are expected to promote Sean Duggan to linebackers coach, per source,” said Pelissero via X. “A valued assistant for Jeff Hafley going back to Boston College, where he played LB and later was co-DC.”
Duggan played four seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2011-14 as a linebacker where he appeared in 44 games and tallied 115 total tackles (49 solo and 66 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
During his coaching career, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native, also had two stints with the Eagles as a defensive graduate assistant in 2015 and was the linebackers coach from 2020-23 as well as co-defensive coordinator in 2023.
Other stops Duggan has made in his career include Hawaii from 2016-17 and UMass in 2018 as a linebackers coach and Ohio State in 2019 as a graduate assistant.
The 31-year-old joined Green Bay on Feb. 26, 2024, as a defensive assistant, reuniting with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who serves as the Packers defensive coordinator.
Last year, Duggan helped lead the Packers defense to 45 sacks which tied for the sixth-highest in the league, 646 solo tackles which ranked the tenth-highest, 16 forced fumbles which tied for the fourth-highest, 14 fumble recoveries which ranked the third-highest, and 17 interceptions which was tied for the third-highest.
In 2024, Green Bay went 11-6 overall, finished third in the NFC North, and made an appearance in the NFL Playoff where the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-10 in the Wild Card round.