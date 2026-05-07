Boston College Football's Kickoff Time For Game at Notre Dame Announced

Boston College football has announced the kickoff time for its road game against Notre Dame this season.

The two teams will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC inside Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

🚨GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

🗓️November 14, 2026

🕞 3:30 pm

🆚 Notre Dame

@ South Bend, IN

📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/kTN4QWZjTR — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) May 7, 2026

Boston College and Notre Dame will play the latest edition of The Holy War for the second consecutive season. Last year, Notre Dame came to Chestnut Hill and beat Boston College 25-10 on Nov. 1, 2025. The game marked the first time the two teams have met since 2022.

This will be the 29th meeting between the two teams. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 18-9 which includes the last six meetings. The Fighting Irish has one vacated win in the two teams' history, a 21-6 victory against the Eagles in 2012 in Chestnut Hill.

The kickoff time is the first one of the season announced for Boston College, but the seventh for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish released all the kickoff time for its slate of home games on Thursday morning.

The Eagles open their 2026 campaign at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, then return to Chestnut Hill for their home opener against Rutgers on Sept. 11.

After that, Boston College will host Maine on Sept. 19, then will play its ACC opener against Virginia Tech at home on Sept. 26. The team opens October with a road trip to SMU on Oct. 3, followed by its only home game of the month against Pitt on Oct. 17, then hits the road for games at Georgia Tech on Oct. 24 and Duke on Oct. 31.

In November, the Eagles will host Florida State on Nov. 7 and Syracuse on Nov. 21 as well as play at Notre Dame on Nov. 14 and at Miami on Nov. 28.

The remainder of Boston College’s non-conference kickoff times will come out later in the summer. The kickoff times for conference games will be announced throughout the season.

Boston College Football 2026 Schedule:

Sept. 5: at Cincinnati

Sept. 11: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 19: vs. Maine

Sept. 26: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 3: at SMU

Oct. 17: vs. Pitt

Oct. 24: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 31: at Duke

Nov. 7: vs. Florida State

Nov. 14: at Notre Dame

Nov. 21: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 28: at Miami

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