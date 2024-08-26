Boston College Football Announces Team Captains For 2024 Season
The Boston College Eagles football team has released its captains for the 2024 season.
Linebackers Kam Arnold and Joe Marinaro, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku , quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall are the six players that earned the honor for the upcoming season.
Arnold is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. In 2023, the graduate tallied 66 total tackles (30 solo and 36 assisted), three tackles for loss for 12 yards, one sack for six yards, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. Arnold’s total tackles ranked the third-highest on the team.
Marinaro is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. In 2023, he appeared in 11 games primarily on special teams and tallied one tackle.
Ezeriuaku is entering his fourth season with the Eagles and is making his season-consecutive season as a team captain, In 2023, he tallied 53 total tackles (28 solo and 25 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss for 23 yards, two sacks for seven yards, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended. Ezeiruaku’s total tackles ranked the fourth-highest on the team.
Castellanos is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from UCF during the 2022 offseason. In 2023, he went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions as well as had 215 rushing attempts for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Trapilo is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. Trapilo has been a huge part of Boston College’s offensive success. According to Boston College Athletics, he recorded a 78.4 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, played 720 total snaps, did not allow a sack in 363 dropback snaps, and earned All-ACC Second-Team honors in 2023.
Kendall is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. Similar to Trapilo, Kendall has been a huge part of Boston College’s offensive success. According to Boston College Athletics, Kendall earned a 72.2 pass blocker grade and 71.3 run blocker grade from Pro Football Focus and had 881 snaps in 2023. Both lineman helped the Eagles average 198.8 rushing yards per game which ranked No. 13 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the ACC.