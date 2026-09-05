Boston College Football at Cincinnati: Game Central Rundown, Analysis

To say Boston College’s 2025 campaign was a struggle is a major understatement.

After dominating their season opener against Fordham 66-10, the Eagles lost 10 consecutive games before winning their season finale against Syracuse 34-12 to finalize their 2-10 record.

After the season, Boston College made multiple changes to its staff which include bringing in a new defensive coordinator in Ted Roof, offensive line coach in Kurt Anderson, and wide receivers coach in Joe Dailey. BC also made a new position, general manager, and hired alum Kenyatta Watson (‘96) to serve in that position.

Additionally, the Eagles have 49 new faces on the roster — 23 from the class of 2026 and 26 from the transfer portal.

As for Cincinnati, the team notched a record over .500 (7-6) for the first time since 2022. During the campaign, the Bearcats won seven of their first eight games, then ended the year on a five-game losing streak.

Like Boston College, the Bearcats added numerous new faces to their roster with 26 transfer portal players and 25 members of their class of 2026.

Both teams will be looking to improve from 2025 and that quest starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Boston College at Cincinnati Scoring Updates

We will provide scoring updates once the game kicks off. Check back here for live updates throughout the game.

The Latest Injury News From Boston College at Cincinnati

If a player exits the game or suffers an injury, Boston College Eagles On SI will provide updates here.

Boston College at Cincinnati Game Information

How to Watch-

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cincinnati Bearcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: FOX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Cincinnati: The Bearcats fell to No. 22 Navy 35-13 in the 2026 AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Syracuse on the road 34-12 in their 2026 season finale.

Last Meeting: These two teams last met in 2019 in the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala. No. 21 Cincinnati bested BC 38-6.

All-Time Series: The all-time series between the Eagles and the Bearcats is split evenly at 4-4, dating back to 1961.

Other Notable Information:

Weather: The Weather Channel is predicting mixed sunshine and clouds with the possibility of a stray shower or storm. The temperature for 3 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before kickoff, will be 87 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a 15 percent chance of precipitation.

Officials: TBD

Game Captains: Boston College: quarterback Mason McKenzie, center Michael Crounse, tight end Zeke Moore, defensive back KP Price, and linebacker Anthony Palano.

Coin Flip: TBD

All Things Eagles Football:

While waiting for kickoff, check out reporter Graham Dietz's three bold predictions for the Eagles' game against the Bearcats.

Linebacker Anthony Palano shared what identity the Eagles' defense wants to have this season. See what he said here.

Quarterback Mason McKenzie wants to bring in a 'Gunslinger Mentality' to Boston College. Read more about it.

Depth Chart: Boston College at Cincinnati

Boston College Offense

QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd

WR: Reed Swanson, Johnathan Montague Jr., or Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green or Jackson Wade

WR: Jaedn Skeete, Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr.

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille or Bryce Lewis

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Boston College Defense

DE: Kris Jones, Demetrius Ballard, Israel Oladipupo, Makai Byerson

DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Chris Marable Jr. or Micah Amedee, Cameron McGee, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate or E’Lla Boykin, Demeterius Thompson

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas, Griffin Collins

NB: Cameron Martinez or TJ Green or Charlie Comella

CB: Syair Torrence, Ashton Cunningham, Njita Sinkala

CB: Max Tucker, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka

S: KP Price, Marcus Upton

S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard

Boston College Special Teams

LS: John Owens or Cooper Crook

P: Bryce LaFollette or Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

P Return: Charlie Comella or Javarius Green or Cameron Martinez

KO Return: T.J. Green or Bo MacCormack III or Johnathan Montague Jr.

Cincinnati-

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