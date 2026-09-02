Mason McKenzie Bringing Confidence, 'Gunslinger Mentality' into Boston College Football's Season Opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — There wasn’t a quiver in Mason McKenzie’s voice when he addressed the fact that the first week of Boston College football’s 2026 campaign had finally arrived.

It was a journey for McKenzie, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, to make it to this point, but he is starting to feel that rush of adrenaline again — the one football players are so driven by because it only comes around roughly 12 times a year.

“Yeah, it’s exciting,” said McKenzie. “It feels like just yesterday when I came in. It was January. I was in the portal, and now it's come fast and it's exciting. It was a long six months of getting ready, getting prepared, but I think we're ready to go.”

“It feels like just yesterday when I came in. It was January. I was in the portal, and now it's come fast and it's exciting. It was a long six months of getting ready, getting prepared, but I think we're ready to go.”@BCFootball QB Mason McKenzie is fired up for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/TFP9JqGRwd — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) September 1, 2026

Preparation is everything in football, and if there is one thing that McKenzie has proven to the coaching staff by now, it is that he knows how to prepare.

“I mean, they obviously, at Saginaw [Valley] State, taught how to prepare, because he’s been preparing from the minute he walked in here,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “I think that the one thing about Mason and all these guys, Grayson [Wilson] and Femi [Babalola], [is that] they’ve really embraced what we’re trying to teach, and they’ve come into each meeting prepared and ready to go. That’s what’s been fun to coach.”

Regardless of how the beginning of his BC career is launched, whether it's a touchdown pass or an interception, McKenzie is sticking to an attitude that O’Brien preaches to all his players.

It’s always a next-play mentality.

“No matter what the position is, everybody’s gonna have a bad play in a game, and you got to move on from that,” McKenzie said. “And especially at the quarterback position, because there’s a lot riding on your decisions and whatnot. So, I mean, [you] make a bad decision, you throw a pick, just go out there and keep slinging. You have to have a gunslinger mentality as well. It’s what I’ve kind of looked at my whole life, is just if you make a bad throw, it’s [onto] the next one.”

There is going to be pressure that arises with this next phase, both internally and externally.

Pressure from the defense, literally, which Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield made extremely clear in his post-practice press conference Tuesday when mentioning the type of skillset McKenzie possesses as a dual-threat.

.@GoBearcatsFB HC Scott Satterfield spoke today about what he sees in @BCFootball QB Mason McKenzie:



"Yeah, he was actually a guy that we looked at in the offseason about potentially trying to bring in as well. I think he's a very talented player. Dual-threat, can really run." — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) September 1, 2026

But also pressure from the fans who are so desperate for a quarterback to cheer for — one who isn’t going to quit midseason or falter only a few games into the season.

At the very least, they can be sure that McKenzie has no self-doubt about the position he’s been into.

That’s because it’s one he’s earned, and he’s just as eager to show exactly why.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence,” McKenzie said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in our team. I think that we’ve done a great job preparing throughout the spring, all summer. We put in a lot of work, so I think we have a lot of confidence in what we can do.”

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