Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6
The Boston College Eagles football team suffered a road loss to the Virginia Cavaliers 24-14 on Saturday afternoon to open its ACC slate.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in ACC play. So far this season, the team has secured wins over then-No. 10 Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as suffered a loss to No. 21 Missouri, who was ranked No. 6 at the time of the matchup.
Multiple outlets have updated their bowl projections after the halfway mark of the regular-season. Currently, Boston College is projected in four different bowl games.
Below are the latest projections for the Eagles.
ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Arizona
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. USC
247Sports
Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Charlotte vs. Boston College
Action Network
Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Boston College vs. JMU
CBS Sports
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Boston College vs. Arizona State
Bleacher Report
(Projection Prior to Week 6. Will be updated when a new one comes out).
Pinstripe Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
Boston College vs. Illinois
The Eagles are heading into their first bye week of the season and will take the field again on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech.