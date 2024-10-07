BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6

What bowl games are the Eagles projected to play in?

Kim Rankin

Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Kamari Morales (88) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles football team suffered a road loss to the Virginia Cavaliers 24-14 on Saturday afternoon to open its ACC slate.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in ACC play. So far this season, the team has secured wins over then-No. 10 Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as suffered a loss to No. 21 Missouri, who was ranked No. 6 at the time of the matchup.

Multiple outlets have updated their bowl projections after the halfway mark of the regular-season. Currently, Boston College is projected in four different bowl games.

Below are the latest projections for the Eagles.

ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl- Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: Boston College vs. South Carolina

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Arizona
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. USC

247Sports

Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Charlotte vs. Boston College

Action Network

Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Boston College vs. JMU

CBS Sports

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Boston College vs. Arizona State

Bleacher Report

(Projection Prior to Week 6. Will be updated when a new one comes out).

Pinstripe Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Boston College vs. Illinois

The Eagles are heading into their first bye week of the season and will take the field again on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech.

Published
