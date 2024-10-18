Boston College Football DB Cameron Martinez Bright Spot in Loss to Virginia Tech
There weren’t a lot of positives in Boston College’s 42-21 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night.
One bright spot, however, was defensive back Cameron Martinez, who had his season-best performance.
The Ohio State transfer tallied seven total tackles (five solo, two assisted), two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a defense that missed a key starter in cornerback Amari Jackson, who is out for the season.
Martinez played a significant part in the Eagles third quarter comeback attempt where he recorded the interception and fumble recovery on back-to-back drives. The pair of turnovers resulted in 14 of Boston College’s 21 total points which were all scored in the quarter.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke on the graduate’s performance and his development from the beginning of the season until now.
“He came up big for us,” said O’Brien. “He was injured early in the season, had a bad hamstring pull and took a while to come back from it. It was a pretty significant pull, and so when he came back, he wasn't quite ready, and so we were kind of inching him in there, and he's back full strength now, and he's a very good player. He can return punts, and then obviously defensively, he's a nickel and he did a good job today coming up with the ball, especially in the second half, like you said. So it was, it was a good game by him.”
Defensive tackle Cam Horsley also spoke highly of Martinez and the outing he had while crediting him for helping keep the team within striking distance especially in the third quarter.
“Yeah, he had a real good game, Cam,” said Horsley. “He stepped up, good interception, couple tackles here and there, stuff like that. He made some big plays for us to get us back in the game. He did a real good job.”
Boston College returns to Alumni Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25 as the team hosts the Louisville Cardinals for homecoming.