Boston College Football DE Donovan Ezeiruaku Calls Missouri Loss a ‘Learning Lesson’
Execution.
That was the main word used to describe why the No. 24 Boston College Eagles (2-1, 1-0 ACC) fell short 27-21 to the No. 6 Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon.
Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, alongside quarterback Thomas Castellanos and head coach Bill O’Brien, used that word multiple times to explain what went wrong in the team’s loss.
Ezeiruaku also said this game was a learning experience for the team.
“I think we still, obviously, have a long way to go,” said Ezeiruaku. “Disappointed with the result of the game but I think that this team right here, we can definitely learn off of this. This is definitely going to be a learning lesson, it is a learning lesson.”
During the contest, Ezeiruaku tallied six total tackles which included three solo, one sack, and one tackle for loss.
As a whole, the Eagles recorded five penalties for 28 yards, and although Missouri had more (eight for 91 yards), it’s something that the senior says still needs to be worked on.
“That’s something that we emphasize strongly as a team, not just a defense, playing disciplined football,” said Ezeiruaku. “It’s not always gonna be executed the way we always want to every single play. At the same time, we have to control those types of penalties, those post-snap penalties which are those undisciplined unsportsmanlike conducts, things of that nature. It’s just something that Coach O’Brien preaches- playing disciplined, penalty-free football.”
Ezeiruaku still had a positive message after the loss, stating that this team is one of the best teams in the nation even with this blemish on its record.
“Yeah, like I said, this is a lesson,” said Ezeiruaku. “And I was kinda saying it walking off the field, shaking all my teammates hands. That’s what competition’s all about. It’s the game of football, not every time you walk on the field you’re guaranteed to come out with a win but I think that goes to show what kind of team we have, a team that’s gonna fight to the end. Obviously, losing is never acceptable. At the same time, we know that we can play with the best of them in the country. We are one of the best in the country.”