Boston College Football DE Wins ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has had a standout season. In the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
Ezeiruaku leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks No. 1 in the nation in sacks and No. 2 in tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (21.0).
The award is one of multiple that the senior has won this week. On Tuesday, it was announced that he was the recipient of two major New England based awards, the 2024 New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award and the Bulger Lowe Award which is awarded by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston.
He also earned All-ACC honors alongside six other teammates and won multiple weekly awards, including the Bednarik Award Player of the Week and ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, his third of the season as well as won the program's 2024 William J. Flynn MVP Award.
Ezeiruaku is in good company as he is one of two athletes to win an award from the conference. Miami quarterback Cam Ward won ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year.
Ezeiruaku received 29 votes for the honor, 15 more than the runner up, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He was the only Eagle to receive a vote in any category.
The ACC will announce the Coach of the Year on Thursday.