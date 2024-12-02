Boston College Football Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College Eagles football defensive back Jalen Cheek is entering the transfer portal.
The redshirt junior made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday night.
“First, I would like to thank God for this great opportunity,” said Cheek in his announcement post. “I appreciate my family for the constant support and being there every step of the way. I would also like to thank Coach Hafley and his staff for taking a chance and believing in me.”
The Sicklerville, N.J., native has spent four seasons with the Eagles program and has appeared in 23 games and tallied 33 total tackles (18 solo and 15 assisted), four passes defended, and one interception.
This season, he was at the top of the depth chart at the free safety position alongside Carter Davis.
Cheek was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 543 nationally, No. 41 in cornerbacks, and No. 9 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
He chose the Eagles over Baylor, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, and more.
“Boston College will always have a special place in my heart,” said Cheek. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”
Cheek is the third Eagle to enter the portal and the second of the day. Linebacker Sione Hala announced his intention to enter the portal on Sunday morning and former quarterback Thomas Castellanos entered the portalearlier in the month after stepping away from the program due to being benched.