Boston College Football Defensive End Wins Pair of New England Awards
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has won two major New England based awards.
The senior is the recipient of the 2024 New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award and the Bulger Lowe Award which is awarded by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has had a standout season. In the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
Ezeiruaku leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks No. 1 in the nation in sacks and No. 2 in tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (21.0).
Ezeiruaku is the first Eagle to win the awards since 2022 when wide receiver Zay Flowers took home both honors.
The awards are just two of multiple that Ezeiruaku has earned this week. He also won multiple weekly awards, including the Bednarik Award Player of the Week and ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, his third of the season. He also won the program's 2024 William J. Flynn MVP Award.
According to the official press release, Ezeiruaku will be honored for the Gold Helmet Award at the NEFW Captains and Awards Banquet on Dec. 12 at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel & Conference Center and for the Bulger Lowe Award at the GCGB at its College Awards Night on Dec. 16 at the Burlington Marriott.